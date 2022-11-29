For many, Thanksgiving and the days following mark the beginning of a season dedicated to showing appreciation and giving back to the community.
For Gene and Bonnie Miller, owners of the Miller-Armstrong Center, this certainly holds true. Perhpaps the most prominent ways they show their appreciation to the community is their annual Winter Wonderland event at the Starfire Event Center, which is making its way back to Waseca for a third year.
“We really just wanted to utilize this beautiful space, dress it up and do something cool for the community,” said Mindy Jimenez, the event coordinator of the Starfire. “Our owners, Gene and Bonnie, are family people, and they just wanted to give families a place to bring their kids and meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.”
The event began as a culmination of a life’s work. Bonnie and Miller had spent their lives helping families in the Waseca community, whether it was participating in foster care, opening a daycare center in the city, or working with the developmentally disabled. Still, according to Bonnie in a previous interview with the Waseca County News, the Millers didn’t feel like their work was done.
So, in 2020, Bonnie slowly began stocking up on Christmas trees.
Currently, the backroom of the Starfire Event Center looks like a festive storage unity. There are boxes with fake snow, reindeer decorations set up, and most notably, dozens of Christmas trees spread around the room.
“There’s a lot of behind the scenes work. There are a few dozen Christmas trees, so it’s a big job to set it up, fluff them, lay out the snow and there’s a lot of decorating to do in the other room as well,” Jimenez said.
The “other room” is the main room of the Starfire Event Center, where Jimenez said there will be various crafts and snack stations, as well as Christmas movies that will be projected on the wall. Then, family-by-family, helpers will pull people to the back room to have a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, once again played by Gene and Bonnie, who are continuing their work to bring joy to area kids and families.
Starfire’s Winter Wonderland began as a trial run lasting a few days in 2020. The Miller’s weren’t sure what the turnout would be, and they weren’t sure if they’d have to shut it down, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after some promising signs in that trial run, the Millers expanded the event to run for three weekends — the last weekend in November and the first two weekends in December — in 2021.
And, according to Jimenez, the reception was even more promising.
“It’s been really good. Last year … we had some daycares bring their kids out,” Jimenez said. “We heard a lot of people who were looking forward to coming back this year and making it a yearly tradition.”
This year, the event has been shortened to two weeks, taking place on Dec. 3 and 4 and 10 and 11. Jimenez said the event was shortened to try and make sure the Starfire Event Center would have enough open days to host different events, such as holiday parties and the annual Holiday Craft Show, which will take place the following weekend on Dec. 17.
Jimenez said she’s looking forward to the event and to seeing the holiday cheer that fills the children as they walk into the Winter Wonderland, while also acknowledging the reason this event is still going.
“It started as a way of giving back to the community. Starfire has been a big part of the Waseca community for a long time. We participate in local stuff all the time and are looking forward to putting on this free family event,” Jimenez said.