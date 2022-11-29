For many, Thanksgiving and the days following mark the beginning of a season dedicated to showing appreciation and giving back to the community.

Scene exploration

Local children explore the decorations that the Miller’s set up for their annual Winter Wonderland event. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Winter Wonderland setup

Setup for Waseca’s annual Winter Wonderland event is already underway, with all the work needing to be completed by Dec. 3. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
On Santa's Lap

Children will line up over the weekend to meet Santa Claus, and tell him what they’re wanting most for Christmas, at Starfire Event Center’s Winter Wonderland. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments