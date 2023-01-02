Residents of Waseca don’t have to wait for the snow to melt and the warm weather to come, in order to enjoy some summer fun in the city.
For years now, the Starfire Event Center has been renting out its golf simulators, which bring the experience of playing 18 holes with your friends to the center of Waseca.
The golf simulators are located in the Lynx room at Starfire.
The two simulators, both identical, have a fairly simple setup. A projector sends a video of a golf course to a screen that’s down a stretch of artificial turf. Players hit a real golf ball at the screen, and a sensor estimates how the ball would have flown had it been hit on a real golf course.
“Our owner Gene gets a lot of enjoyment from playing golf, and I think [the owners] really just wanted a way to have people play in the winter,” Mindy Jimenez said.
Jimenez is the event coordinator at the Starfire Event Center, a position she took up in 2016. And while she says the golf simulators have been around for at least as long as she has been, it’s only been in the last few years that they’ve grown in popularity.
“Every year, we get more and more people coming,” Jimenez said, adding that, in an average week, the event center will see “five to 10” people come in and use one or both of their simulators.
“Over the last few years, we’ve even had a few people from the local golf teams, whether it’s NRHEG or even from here, come in and get ready for the season,” Jimenez said.
The rise in the simulators’ popularity, Jimenez speculates, is simply due to more and more people finding out about them.
“They’re becoming really popular, and people are surprised to hear that we have them here. Everyone is surprised, but they love coming out and using the simulators even if it’s just on occasion,” Jimenez said. “Sometimes, we’ll have people rent out the [Lynx] room and they’ll just rent out both simulators too so they can use them while they’re here.”
The simulators are all about adding something unique to the Waseca community, something the Starfire Event Center is always excited to do.
“We set them up and offered it to the community and to Waseca. It’s a nice outlet for kids, and if the adults enjoy golf, you can do it in the middle of the winter,” Jimenez said. “It’s nice that they don’t have to drive to a bigger city where a lot of these simulators are located. It’s a nice way to pass some time in the winter.”
Passing time in the winter is certainly one benefit Jimenez would point to with the simulators, however another is that the golf simulators bring people together for a unique experience they can’t get anywhere else.
“I think during the winter it’s nice to gather outside of your home and get your friends together,” Jimenez said. “We serve drinks and have food. People who don’t even play golf will come out with their friends who do play golf because it’s such a unique experience and fun time.”