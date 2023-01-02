Residents of Waseca don’t have to wait for the snow to melt and the warm weather to come, in order to enjoy some summer fun in the city.

The Starfire Event Center is offering golf simulators for the community to rent and find a new hobby during the cold winter months. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Just one of the many golf courses participants can choose from on the Starfire Event Center’s golf simulators. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

