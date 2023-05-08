This past weekend kicked off a unique event hosted down at the Starfire Event Center in Waseca.

1950 Murder Mystery

The Starfire Event Center hosted "A 1950'a Murder Mystery Dinner" on Friday. The event marked the first of a summer series of murder mysteries hosted by the event center. (Photo courtesy of Rylee Peterson)

