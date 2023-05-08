The Starfire Event Center hosted "A 1950'a Murder Mystery Dinner" on Friday. The event marked the first of a summer series of murder mysteries hosted by the event center. (Photo courtesy of Rylee Peterson)
This past weekend kicked off a unique event hosted down at the Starfire Event Center in Waseca.
On Friday, May 5, the Starfire Event Center hosted “A 1950s Murder Mystery Dinner” to kick off its monthly summer murder mystery series. Event Coordinator Mindy Jimenez hopes that the series will bring a fun big-city event to a small community.
“We’re just trying to bring something new and fun to town for people to experience. It's kind of something you only get to do in the big city, so it's great just to be able to offer something like that here in a small town and have people be able to come experience it,” Jimenez said.
For the evening, the event center was decked out with 1950s memorabilia, including a full-sized car that the staff moved into the main hall.
“Our owner would say [we got it in] piece-by-piece, but there’s a pair of double doors that connect to a garage at the back,” Jimenez said. “It’s the first time anything like this has been done here. It’s pretty great.”
Tickets for the event were split into two categories: actors and spectators. While spectator tickets were not limited, the tickets for those who wished to take part in the event were capped at 14 participants.
The story of the evening featured two pairs of competing gangs: the D-Birds and Pit Vipers on the men’s side and the Pink Chicks and Black Widows on the women’s side. As the two pairs find themselves in the location, tensions build until, eventually, Sandra Dee of the Pink Chicks falls victim to a poisoned milkshake. After that, the groups gather around to find the culprit.
Attendees at the event were treated to a dinner of a cheeseburger and fries, with a milkshake for dessert. After the meal, the games commence with the actors walking around the main hall of the Starfire Event Center and working through scenes and exchanging information.
Starfire’s next murder mystery event will be “Mullets, Murder and Mayhem”, which Jimenez says will feature an 80s theme. That event will take place in June at Club 57 in Waseca.
