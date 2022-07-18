A St. Paul man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to assault a woman over social media and text messages.

Marshawn Antoine Cheeks, 35, was charged by summons Monday in Waseca County District Court with felony stalking. He is also facing two gross misdemeanor charges of harassment resulting in reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, New Richland police were notified May 5 of a threats complaint, where the victim was stating Cheeks was threatening her over Facebook and text messages. The victim reportedly said the tension began over a dog she has that Cheeks wants, but has not come to pick up.

Court documents show Cheeks called the victim on May 4 and threatened to shoot and kill her, continuing the conversation over a Facebook post. The victim said the messages and threats continued to get worse and that she was afraid for her and her kids’ lives.

Cheeks was previously convicted for felony harassment in 2009 in Roseau County.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.

