“We’re back.”
That was the buzz surrounding Joe Hoehn, Abbe Hoehn and Muriah Miller Keith. For years, the three have worked together to put on the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at The Mill in Waseca, and this year, the word they all used to describe the process was “exciting.”
“We’re finally post COVID,” Joe said. “We had it last year but it was [tempered].”
The trio said that they were lucky enough to just slip the event in before the pandemic in 2020, but in 2021 there were a lot of traditions that had to be removed to remain conscious of the pandemic. This year, they plan on coming back at full strength.
“The committee has been so full of excitement. There’s been so much joy in putting it all together, because there’s nothing stressing it at all,” Keith said.
Both of the Hoehns’, as well as Keith, come from Irish ancestry, and all have family ties going back into the history of Waseca. Joe said that, in the 1960’s, a group of Irish families got together and planned a celebration for St. Patrick’s Day.
“They decided to initiate a celebration for St. Patrick’s Day, either on the day of or on the Saturday before if the day doesn’t fall on a Saturday,” Joe said. “It’s been growing ever since.”
For the first few decades of the event’s history, the location was split between Janesville and Waseca, with the opening mass either taking place at Sacred Heart or St. Ann’s. After that, the crowd would take part in the parade of clans, and attendees would go to either the VFW or American Legion in Waseca or the Purple Goose in Janesville. However, that changed a few years back with the opening of the Mill.
“My wife and I bought this place six years ago in July, and once the festivities came around we thought that there wasn’t a better place to have it than right here,” Joe said. “It’s a perfect place to have something like this … even the Janesville people are happy.”
One thing the trio agreed on that made The Mill the perfect location for the festivities was the space.
“The space is huge, and there’s plenty of room to spread your legs,” Abbe said. “Whether it was in Waseca or Janesville, it was always packed. And we want to make sure everyone who wants to go can attend.”
This year, the celebration will take place on Saturday, March 11. It starts with traditional Irish music at Sacred Heart at 10 a.m., which is followed by the opening mass at 10:30. There will be a parade following the mass at noon, and then a party at the Mill starting at 12:30. For many, the celebration is a yearly treat.
“I’ve been coming since I was a kid,” Keith said. “I missed one year with chicken pox. Seriously, it was horrible.”
The descendants of the original festival organizers have continued the work of putting on the event, organizing themselves into a group called the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota. The club puts on the event each year, and are always welcoming new members.
“We’re still called a club, because it used to be a club with memberships and everything. But there are no fees now, no memberships, and it’s open to anyone who wants to join,” Keith said.
Even with the pressure of putting on an event of this size, none of the organizers are worried, and a big part of that is they recognize both the importance of having the Irish American club, as well as the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
“With any organization [the club] promotes good fellowship and supports learning about your heritage,” Joe said.
“As kids, this was something that we always looked forward to taking over one day,” Abbe said. “It’s a family thing, and you know you’re going to see everyone on this day. If you live far away from anyone, you know that they’ll be here on this day, and you can see them and talk.”