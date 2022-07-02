The sun was shining and the weather proved perfect as members of the Southern Research and Outreach Center, the Waseca Lakes Association and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources met on the shore of Clear Lake at the Maplewood boat landing.
The Southern Research and Outreach Center, with the help of Duane Rathmann from the Waseca Lakes Association and Carli Wagner, the invasive species specialist with the DNR’s Mankato Office, held a talk on the dangers of invasive species and a presentation on the types of invasive species found in Clear Lake. Of the plants in Clear Lake, the two most common invasive populations are Curly-Leaf Pondweed and the Eurasian Watermilfoil, and while they can provide some important fish habitat, these invasive species can also be dangerous to the lake’s ecosystem.
The presentation began with Wagner going over what makes a species invasive, and why invasive species are dangerous to an ecosystem.
“Invasive plants do well in a new environment, and can adapt to conditions very well. The problem is they’re capable of providing more abundance than native species, and since they grow earlier than the native plants they don’t have much competition as they grow,” Wagner said. “When the native plants begin to grow, they have to compete with more plants and fewer resources, and don’t do as well.”
While it may not seem important to have a variety of weeds in a lake, Wagner explains that, as a general rule in ecology, more diversity makes for a stronger environment with more resources for the wildlife that are there. When invasive species take over, they create a “monoculture”, Wagner says, which reduces the life of native vegetation.
Following the presentation, she invited the audience to participate in the DNR’s “Score Your Shore” program, where a score is assigned to a water’s shoreline based on how helpful it is to promote good water quality and clarity. After the demonstration, Wagner and Rathmann answered questions both on the importance of water clarity and the nature of invasive species. Rathmann has been studying the clarity of Clear Lake since 2005, and says that the relationship between invasive plants, especially Curly-Leaf Pondweed, and water clarity is a difficult one.
“The clarity of Clear Lake changes from month to month. In April or May, we tend to see that it’s pretty clear, likely because any nutrients in the water are absorbed by the Curly-Leaf Pondweed; but as algae forms and Curly-Leaf Pondweed dies in late June or early July we see that water quality dip,” Rathmann said.
According to Rathmann, Curly-Leaf Pondweed dies when temperatures rise, and when that happens they release nutrients into the water that promote algae growth, which lowers water clarity. As for the population of Eurasian Watermilfoil, while that population exhibits a similar life cycle as the native plants in the area, when it dies it floats to the top of the lake and becomes a danger, both to people hoping to participate in a variety of recreational activities on the lake and well as to the fish population, who can die in that bed of milfoil.
The question and answer session was followed by a demonstration period where Wagner helped demonstrate to audience members how they can identify Curly-Leaf Pondweed and Eurasian Watermilfoil. The talk ended with Josie Kleckner, the aquatic invasive species intern, presenting on the University of Minnesota’s Pesky Plants Program, which aims at controlling invasive populations on land.
To combat the problem of invasive plants harming water clarity, the Waseca Lakes Association has been involved in two different projects to help control the populations of Eurasian Watermilfoil and Curly-Leaf Pondweed. The first is a weed harvesting project aimed at controlling the lake, and the second was a chemical spray which, while harmless to swimmers and fish, kills Eurasian Watermilfoil.
Clear Lake has seen better clarity this year as compared to the last few years. In April, its average water clarity was 11.3 inches as opposed to 11.0 in April 2021, in May it was 10.8 inches as compared to 11.2 in 2021, and throughout June Clear Lake had an average clarity of 8.5 inches as opposed to 7.3 inches in June of 2021.
Rathmann attributes this rise in lake clarity partially to the projects that the lakes association has been involved with and partially to the hotter weather. Curly-leaf pondweed grew late this year because of the cold spring, and then died off early due in part to the heat wave Waseca experienced last week. While it’s not clear what will happen in the coming months, Rathmann hopes that the lake will continue to stay more clear than normal, so people can enjoy it this summer.