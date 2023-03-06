The Janesville City Council was given plenty of opinions and criticisms to consider at their last meeting, which took place on Feb. 27. Issues against both the city and the council specifically were raised by citizens as well as a sitting council member during the public comment portion of the meeting, however, a possible solution to address at least some of those concerns was also suggested.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments