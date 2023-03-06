The Janesville City Council was given plenty of opinions and criticisms to consider at their last meeting, which took place on Feb. 27. Issues against both the city and the council specifically were raised by citizens as well as a sitting council member during the public comment portion of the meeting, however, a possible solution to address at least some of those concerns was also suggested.
Snow emergencies
Cities across the state have been no stranger to snow emergencies this season, with the late-winter storm in February pushing the 2022-23 winter to become the fourth snowiest on record. Because of the numerous snow emergencies that cities like Janesville have had to declare, many residents are beginning to criticize the city’s lack of public parking.
“If you were to provide public parking where we can put our vehicles, I’d be happy to move it off the street,” Garth Foley said. Foley had approached the council with hopes they’d void his ticket for not moving his vehicle during the snow emergency that took place as a result of the snow in late February.
“A lot of people park on the street, not just those in apartments but people who have houses. … I’d love to have plowed streets but we can’t just keep going around the block,” Foley said.
In response to Foley’s concerns and criticisms, Mayor Andrew Arnoldt said that he didn’t have a “clear answer” but the voiding tickets wasn’t something “that this council does.”
“OK, so let me ask you this. According to your ordinances, city sidewalks have to be shoveled within 24 hours, and if they’re not then the city will shovel them and charge the homeowners. How often does that happen?” Foley asked. “That’s why I’d like to have [the ticket] dismissed. If you’re not fining both … and only fining people who leave their vehicles in the street.”
Foley and the council continued to pitch suggestions back and forth for a short while about where residents could park during snow emergencies. However, outside of clarification that his ticket wouldn’t be voided, Foley received little in answers from the council.
“There’s not normally this much back and forth during public comment,” Councilor Melissa Kopachek said, cutting off Foley’s questions. “We’re here to listen and give you a platform.”
The statement marked the end of Foley’s questions, who left the meeting following his time.
Councilor criticisms
Next to speak was Kopachek, who had prepared a three-page letter containing her criticisms of both the city and the council, which she read into the record during the public comment period.
Following her introduction, Kopachek began to talk about her roots in Janesville, going back to attending school at JWP, where she said she felt the stigma of being a foster child.
“I’ve experienced horrors as a child growing up no one should ever have to know, and have been victim to the dismissive and narrow minded ways of this city long before I became a politician,” Kopachek said.
She then continued on to provide her criticisms of the council, many of which stemmed from a heated exchange with City Attorney Jason Moran at the council meeting two weeks ago.
“I am here because I don’t like the dismissive, stalled, and self serving tendencies of this council and many members prior,” Kopachek said. “I do plan to change this before my time either ends, or I take the next steps in my political career.”
“I spent the entire past two weeks researching, resourcing, and collecting information on how I can make you all understand the gravity of your actions, but the truth is, you either don’t care or are incapable of understanding,” Kopachek said. “So long as you make it home in time for a special on TV or beers out at the golf course, all is well.”
Kopachek then laid out a number of examples, both from the previous meeting and from her previous term as a council member, which she felt showcased the “blatant mistreatment and sexist behavior” that the City of Janesville and the council “exhibited time and time again.”
Among others, these issues included a time in 2019 where Kopachek said she was “accosted by an intoxicated member” of the Prairie Ridge Golf Course, which she said City Administrator Clinton Rogers witnessed and “did nothing.”
Another example Kopachek gave came in 2020, when she said that a friend of Moran’s threatened her on Facebook, which Rogers knew about and “again did nothing.”
Both Rogers and Moran declined any comment on these allegations, apart from Moran commenting later in the meeting that Kopachek “gave a nice speech, unfortunately 90% of it was wrong.”
Many of Kopachek’s issues with the previous meeting, and the heated exchange between her and Moran, came from other members of the council speaking while she spoke and from Moran interrupting her, making her work feel devalued.
“I have more contributions to this city than all 4 council members put together and that’s with a steady 3 to 4 men against me at all times,” Kopachek said.
No comment was given from any council member or Rogers or Moran following Kopachek’s statement. During the administrator report section of the meeting, Rogers introduced a proposed meeting etiquette for Janesville council meetings, which he said spawned from his realization that it can be hard to hear people on the YouTube recordings of meetings.
“I noticed that it’s hard to hear people who are in the crowd and not on a mic,” Rogers said. “There’s also interruptions and more than two people talking at the same time.”
Rogers said the code of etiquette was drawn from “similar communities” etiquette rules. The document, which the council will vote on at their March 13 meeting, asks that councilors, among other things, be present at the start of meetings, not talk over each other and that all members be respectful of others.