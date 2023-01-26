A $1,750 prize of Chamber Dollars and store certificates will be awarded to the person who finds the medallion.
The medallion is hidden outdoors, on public property within the Waseca city limits. Bring the medallion to Waseca Ace Hardware. Clues will be published each week in the Waseca County News. Clues will also be posted online Thursday mornings at wasecacountynews.com and on the County News Facebook page.
Clue No. 2
Not much information was given your way, But finding the medallion may make your day.
The location, although not yet known, Is easily accessible, have you been thrown?
Use the clues to guide your search, And look adjacent to the town’s perch.
Lying in wait, the medallion hides, In a spot this location provides.
In the cold and snowy air, The medallion waits within the pair.
No need to dig, or climb too high, But make sure to lift it to the sky.
Clue No. 1
The calendars have changed, And the medallion location has been arranged.
As in Sleigh and Cutter Festival tradition, Its location is within Waseca City Jurisdiction.
Each week a clue will be released, To help you find its location, to say the least.
Begin your search, weather permitting, To find the place where the medallion is sitting.
No need to wait, The rules do state.
The medallion is ready, Be sure your search is steady.