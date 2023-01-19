A $1,750 prize of Chamber Dollars and store certificates will be awarded to the person who finds the medallion.
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
The medallion is hidden outdoors, on public property within the Waseca city limits. Bring the medallion to Waseca Ace Hardware. Clues will be published each week in the Waseca County News. Clues will also be posted online Thursday mornings at wasecacountynews.com and on the County News Facebook page.
Clue No. 1
The calendars have changed, And the medallion location has been arranged.
As in Sleigh and Cutter Festival tradition, Its location is within Waseca City Jurisdiction.
Each week a clue will be released, To help you find its location, to say the least.
Begin your search, weather permitting, To find the place where the medallion is sitting.
No need to wait, The rules do state.
The medallion is ready, Be sure your search is steady.
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
