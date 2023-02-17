The biggest weekend of the 73rd annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival kicked off with a bang on Friday night down at the Waseca VFW.

GTX Band

The GTX Band provided music for the Sleigh and Cutter dance for the first time this year, with President Ken Borgmann calling them "great". (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Drawing wall

Borgmann said that the Sleigh and Cutter Festival asked area schoolchildren to draw pictures for the festival, a long-running tradition. The festival received around 900 drawings. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Frosty Unveiling

Frosty's identity was revealed to be Hartley Elementary Principle Ben O'Brien at the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter dance. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Frosty and Ken

Ken Borgmann stands with Frosty moments before unveiling his identity to the crowd at the festival dance on Friday, Feb. 17. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Crowning

The Miss Sleigh and Cutter Beauty Pageant crowned a new Miss Sleigh and Cutter Outstanding Teen, Olivia Johnson (second from left). (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Children's drawings

Just some over the approximately 900 drawings that were done by area school children for the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

