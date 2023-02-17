The biggest weekend of the 73rd annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival kicked off with a bang on Friday night down at the Waseca VFW.
“This is our Friday dinner and dance, and this year we’ve got this new band called GTX,” Ken Borgmann said, adding that he’d already heard a lot of great things about the new band.
Borgmann is the president of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival, a position he’s held for over 25 years.
This year, the biggest weekend of the festival, which runs from the middle of January until the end of March, is this weekend, Feb. 17-19. On Friday, the Sleigh and Cutter Festival kicked off its weekend festivities with the dinner dance.
The event began at 8:30 p.m., with the VFW selling basket dinners to those who came in at the start of the night. The GTX Band provided music for the attendees from 8:30-9:30 p.m., which was when Borgmann took the microphone to conduct the highlight of the evening: the unveiling of Frosty.
Every year, the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival asks a well-known member of the Waseca community to be their Frosty; who serves as the unofficial mascot for that year’s festival. Community members are encouraged to send in their guesses on who Frosty is, with clues being printed every week in the Waseca County News. This year, it was revealed that Frosty was Hartley Elementary Principal Ben O’Brien.
“I’ve known Ken [Borgmann] and Jen [Burt] for years. They asked me, I believe it was last July … and I said absolutely,” O’Brien said.
With the Frosty competition being a long-running tradition in the city, O’Brien said he was honored to have been asked to carry on the tradition.
“[It felt] great. It’s really awesome. It’s nice that Ken and Jen make sure to involve community members with this,” O’Brien said.
When he’s not being Frosty, O’Brien said that he keeps busy keeping up with his three kids – two highschoolers and a seventh grader.
“They’re all in either band, choir or sports, so I’m really just trying to keep up with them,” O’Brien said. “I like ice fishing and in the summer I enjoy boat fishing, and obviously my principal job keeps me busy.”
Before the band began their second set, the organizers needed to fix a crowning error from their beauty pageant that took place on Jan. 28. It turned out that Kloe Wadd, who was crowned Miss Sleigh and Cutter Outstanding Teen, was ineligible for the award for being a few months older than the maximum age. To rectify this, the pageant organizers crowned Olivia Johnson, Wadd’s runner-up, as the outstanding teen and crowned Wadd as Miss Southern Minnesota.
Following the dance on Friday, the 73rd annual Sleigh and Cutter Parade took place through downtown Waseca on Saturday, starting at noon. With over 30 units making up the parade, Borgmann said that it's one of the biggest years the parade has ever had.
Most of the units were sponsored by business sponsors of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival -- such as Itron or Dominos -- while other units were manned by organizations like the Waseca County Sheriff's Posse or the Law Enforcement Memorial Association.
All-in-all, the weekend of fun went off without a hitch, and Borgmann said that he continues to look forward to all of the events the weekend holds.
“The festival this year has gone great,” Borgmann said. “Every one of these events is so important to me, and when you put it together and pull it off and people come out, that’s all I really care about.”