The biggest weekend of the 73rd annual Sleigh and Cutter Festival kicked off with a bang on Friday night down at the Waseca VFW.

GTX Band

The GTX Band provided music for the Sleigh and Cutter dance for the first time this year, with President Ken Borgmann calling them "great". (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Drawing wall

Borgmann said that the Sleigh and Cutter Festival asked area schoolchildren to draw pictures for the festival, a long-running tradition. The festival received around 900 drawings. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Frosty Unveiling

Frosty's identity was revealed to be Hartley Elementary Principle Ben O'Brien at the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter dance. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Frosty and Ken

Ken Borgmann stands with Frosty moments before unveiling his identity to the crowd at the festival dance on Friday, Feb. 17. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Crowning

The Miss Sleigh and Cutter Beauty Pageant crowned a new Miss Sleigh and Cutter Outstanding Teen, Olivia Johnson (second from left). (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
SC Parade 1

Over 30 units made up the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Parade, with many of the units being sponsored by area businesses. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Legion Auxiliary

The Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Parade was kicked off by the Waseca American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Sheriff's Posse

The Waseca County Sheriff's Posse led a group of mounted law enforcement units, such as the Steele County Sheriff's Posse and the Carver County Mounted Sheriffs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Children's drawings

Just some over the approximately 900 drawings that were done by area school children for the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Miss Sleigh and Cutter

One of the units in the Sleigh and Cutter Parade carried the newest addition to Team Waseca, and the latest winners of the Miss Sleigh and Cutter Beauty Pageant. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
SC Parade 2

The Sleigh and Cutter Festival was blessed with good weather after a week-long cold snap for their 73rd annual parade. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

