Great American Kites and Events brought out some of their favorite kites to Waseca's Kite and Balloon festival for their second year being a part of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
One of the community’s favorite parts of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival made its return to Waseca on Sunday, Feb. 19. For the second year in a row, Great American Kites and Events brought out some of their giant kites and balloons to take flight on Clear Lake.
The event, which took place behind the Boat House Grill and Bar on the south end of Clear Lake, ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and saw thousands of people from the Waseca community and surrounding area come out to enjoy the spectacle.
“[Ken Borgmann] actually invited us out, they had seen our show in Clear Lake, Iowa … and they wanted to replicate something like that here,” Stephany Beaver, co-owner of Great American Kites and Events, said. “On our website we had more than 2,000 people say they were coming out to the event today.”
For Great American, the event is just a normal day at work. Beaver said that the Waseca event is the second one for the company in their 2023 season, which will likely see over 40 shows take place across the country, year-round.
“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years now,” Beaver said. She added that the company first came about when her husband and co-owner, Sean, was a kid. Beaver said that he’d play with kites while he was in the dentist, and that his fascination only grew from there.
“We wanted to create this atmosphere where people would disconnect from technology and just look up,” Beaver said. “We’re always looking for good [events]. As long as we have great winds we can put on a really good show.”
Great American Kites and Events’ involvement with the annual Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival has been a fun one, but according to Borgmann, the president of the festival, it was one that nearly didn’t happen.
“Last year, at the last minute, I get a call from one of our [committee] members telling me that they’ve just heard about this kite and balloon show in Iowa, and saying that they’re willing to come up our way the day after,” Borgmann said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News. “So they came up on Sunday, the day after our parade, and it was great. We had about 2,000-3,000 people out at Clear Lake just watching the show.”
This year, they kept the same day and location, and the community responded in kind, with parking on both sides of the street completely taken up for blocks stretching away from the Boat House.
Beaver said that their Clear Lake, Iowa event sees hundreds of kites and balloons take to the sky, and while there aren’t that many at the Waseca event, the sight is still impressive with balloons and kites all staked down into the ice on Clear Lake.
While the residents of Waseca may have been awestruck by the sight of the giant balloons in the sky, Beaver said that she finds her joy in the faces of people watching the show.
“Seeing the community’s faces [is great]. And it’s not just children, this is something that everybody can enjoy,” Beaver said. “The entire world can come out and enjoy this. It’s very inclusive, and it just invites people to look up and enjoy life.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.