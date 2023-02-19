One of the community’s favorite parts of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival made its return to Waseca on Sunday, Feb. 19. For the second year in a row, Great American Kites and Events brought out some of their giant kites and balloons to take flight on Clear Lake.

Kite 1

Great American Kites and Events brought out some of their favorite kites to Waseca's Kite and Balloon festival for their second year being a part of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kite 2

Over 2,000 people came out across the day on Sunday to see the kites brought by Great American Kites and Events. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kite 3

With stakes going into the ice on Clear Lake, Great American Kites and Events brought some summer kite fun to a chilly winter day in Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

