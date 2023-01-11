With the holidays passing, Wasecans still have the annual Sleigh and Cutter festival to bring some winter cheer to the coldest season, as one of the longest running traditions in the community is set to return for its 73rd year.

Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival, an annual tradition since 1955, is coming back and will be taking place late January through March 2023. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
John Raak saws away at an ice horse, as part of the ice sculpting at the 2016 Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. (File photo/southernminn.com)

