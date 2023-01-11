With the holidays passing, Wasecans still have the annual Sleigh and Cutter festival to bring some winter cheer to the coldest season, as one of the longest running traditions in the community is set to return for its 73rd year.
The festival, which has been running annually since 1955, has grown immensely over seven decades, and with that growth comes an increased community interest.
“On average, I’d say we see about 8,000-10,000 people at all of our events combined,” Ken Borgmann said. Borgmann is the President/CEO of the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival, a position he’s held for over 25 years.
“It started back in 1955, when some gentlemen were sitting around having their weekly Saturday morning coffee at one of the restaurants here,” Borgmann said. “A few of them were avid horse enthusiasts and were looking for something to do in the winter other than just sitting around. They decided to have a parade.”
As wild of an idea as that may have seemed, it stuck. Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter Festival is the longest running continuous festival of its kind. According to Borgmann, while other areas around the state may have tried to start up their own sleigh and cutter festival, they’ve all only lasted around 10-20 years.
Borgmann speculates that the Waseca community, and the festival’s continuous growth, is a big reason why this event has gone on for so long.
“Community support is a big factor in our growth,” Borgmann said. “About 25 years ago, I was at a Rotary Club luncheon … and I challenged them to come up with something big for the festival.”
That challenge became the annual Frosty and Medallion hunt events. Each year, a community member dresses up as Frosty, and residents are encouraged to guess who this year’s Frosty is for a cash prize. There are also a number of medallions hidden around the city that residents can find and turn in for a reward. Clues for both the Frosty competition and the medallion hunt can be found in upcoming editions of the Waseca County News and more promptly at wasecacountynews.com.
2023 happenings
The festival technically runs from January through most of March, but there are only a couple events in January and March, with February hosting the majority of the action.
This year, the festival will feature local favorite traditions, such as the the Sleigh & Cutter Parade and the annual festival dance (Feb. 17 and 18). One event that Borgmann specifically mentioned being excited about, however, is the return of the Kite and Balloon show.
“Last year, at the last minute, I get a call from one of our [committee] members telling me that they’ve just heard about this kite and balloon show in Iowa, and saying that they’re willing to come up our way the day after,” Borgmann said. “So they came up on Sunday, the day after our parade, and it was great. We had about 2,000-3,000 people out at Clear Lake just watching the show.”
Popular event staples will return, too, like the ice carving in front of the Waseca Public Safety Building Feb. 15-17 and the vintage snowmobile drags, show and rides Feb. 25.
Another part of the event that Borgmann is particularly excited about is the return of the annual Children’s Dream Catcher fundraiser on Saturday, March 25. the last event of the festival.
“It’s kind of like our Make-A-Wish,” Borgmann said, explaining that they choose one family with a “severely ill” child and grant a wish for them. Examples of previous projects that the Dream Catcher fundraiser has raised money for are a trip to Wisconsin Dells and a new swing set for a child whose set was destroyed in a tornado.
“All of the proceeds from the event go to the family. We don’t see a dime,” Borgmann said. “There’s Bingo, a meat raffle, an auction; it’s really a great time.”
A festival of this kind isn’t cheap to put on, but Borgmann said that the support they receive from local businesses is outstanding, and goes a long ways toward helping with the costs of the festival.
“You should’ve seen it during COVID. The first year of the pandemic, I sent a letter out to all of the business who donate to the festival telling them not to send money, that the pandemic is just getting out of hand, and we’re just going to have a scaled-back version of the festival,” Borgmann said. “You’d be shocked at how many donations we still got.”
As with any event of this size, it’s not all silver linings, and there are some potential clouds in the future of Waseca’s Sleigh and Cutter festival. Borgmann identified two specific ones that are on his mind.
“The teamsters, the people who own the horses, we’re seeing fewer and fewer young people take up that hobby. It’s expensive, and it’s time consuming. You really have to love horses to do it,” Borgmann said, also mentioning that, as with many sectors, volunteers are in high demand for the festival.
“It takes probably around 100 volunteers to put this on each year,” Borgmann said, explaining that that number includes professionals volunteering their time, like police officers and city workers. “Volunteerism, it’s not a dying breed, but it’s an area that takes time, takes commitment. If you don’t have that, you don’t have volunteers.”
The festival will take place, despite whatever the weather may bring. Borgmann said that some people in the community have asked him to move the festival to spring or fall, but he says that just doesn’t feel right.
“I get people asking me why we have it in the winter. Why don’t we have it in the spring or fall? People think I’m crazy,” Borgmann said. “It’s a winter festival. It’s about sleighs and cutters and sleds and wagons. It’s tradition. To change that would be ridiculous.”