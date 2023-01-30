After an extended hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a key part of the Sleigh and Cutter Festival returned to an even bigger stage in Waseca this weekend.

Winners

The winners of this years Miss Sleigh and Cutter pageant stand with titleholders from the region. From left to right, Olivia Odenbreck (Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen 2022), Rachel Evangelisto (Miss Minnesota 2022), Maura Erickson (Miss South Central Outstanding Teen 2022), Jasmine Kotek (Miss South Central 2022), Bailie Thom (Miss Sleigh and Cutter 2022), Kloe Wadd (Miss Sleigh and Cutter Outstanding Teen 2022) and Julia Schumacher (Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen 2022). (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bailie Thom

Bailie Thom, the eventual winner of Miss Sleigh and Cutter, performed a colorguard routine during the talent portion of the beauty pageant. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kloe Wadd

Kloe Wadd, a competitor in the Outstanding Teen competition and senior at Waseca High School, performed a monologue for her talent portion. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Bailey Hodgkins

Bailey Hodgkins, one of the competitors in the outstanding teens competition, performs a flute solo for her talent portion. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Lydia Jagodzinski

Many competitors chose to do a vocal showcase for their talent, including Lydia Jagodzinski, who performed a song from the musical Cabaret. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Kloe Wadd 2

Kloe Wadd, center, would win not on Miss Congeniality for the Outstanding Teens competition, but also won Miss Sleigh and Cutter Outstanding Teen. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

