Summer in Waseca means more people participating in recreation activities throughout the area. Whether they are enjoying the variety of lakes, parks, campgrounds or other activities, there are more people out on the roads now than any other time of year.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation knows this, and for the last few years, have chosen the month of July to be the month Minnesota law enforcement agencies participate in speed enforcement programs.
“[There’s] a program they’ve been doing for a number of years now called Border to Border that’s usually done around July 1, that runs from South Dakota to Wisconsin,” said WCSO Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer. The program aims at making sure people traveling for Fourth of July activities stay safe by redirecting law enforcement focus to major highways in the state. For Waseca County, that highway is Highway 14.
The other program Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputies will be participating in is a speed enforcement program, partnering with law enforcement agencies from neighboring counties, as well as the MnDOT’s Office of Traffic Safety, running throughout the entire month of July. Kanewischer says the main goal of the program isn’t just to stop people speeding on Highway 14, but to limit all kinds of dangerous driving, from speeding to distracted driving to not wearing your seatbelt.
According to numbers from the Minnesota Department of Safety and MnDOT’s Office of Traffic Safety, these dangerous driving habits affect Waseca County just as much as any other county. In 2013 through 2017, Waseca County saw seven deaths and 22 injuries from crashes that were caused either by speeding or distracted driving, or crashes that were worsened because the occupants weren’t wearing a seatbelt. The total estimated economic impact of those accidents was just under $9.3 million. From 2016-2020, those numbers were four deaths and 27 injuries, costing an estimated $8.9 million.
A press release from the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office points to 2021 as one of the worst years for speed-related traffic fatalities in years. According to their preliminary numbers, 166 motorists from Minnesota died in speed related crashes, which is the most in any year since 2003. They also say that, during the period of Memorial Day to Labor Day — known as the “100 Deadliest Days” — of the last five years, there were 196 speed-related fatalities. Through June 12, there have been 42 speed-related deaths in Minnesota in 2022, which is less than the 72 over the same time in 2021, but is more than the 38 and 25 over that time in 2020 and 2019 respectively. 2018 saw 46 deaths in that timespan while 2017 saw 39. Kanewischer says the increase in speed-related accidents is a focus for the sheriff’s department.
“I think it more than likely has to do with perception through the media that law enforcement agencies are doing less, and some of them are,” Kanewischer said. “With the Defund the Police movement that’s been going on and the publicity police have been getting I think the idea is that police are stepping down on their traffic safety roles.”
Kanewischer said, while that may be the case for other police departments, that isn’t the case for Waseca County. And, with the exception of a short adjustment period during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t laid off their traffic roles at all.
The program will be run at no extra cost to the county, according to Kanewischer, as there won’t be any extra cars patrolling the highway, just a shift in focus for the cars already out there. If officers do log overtime hours, MnDOT’s OTS will pay the extra money.
“We’re not adding cars, but instead, if there’s a deputy who is just out on a normal routine and not on a call we’re asking that they shift their focus to Highway 14,” Kanewischer said. “I’ve seen cars on our roads from Rock County, Winona County, Steele County as well as city police and State Patrol cars all helping with an organized saturation on our roads.”
The aim of this program, Kanewischer says, is to make sure Waseca County residents can start their holiday weekend and summer in a safe and fun fashion.
“People see law enforcement come out and it reminds people to wear their seatbelt, put their phone down and watch their speed,” he said. “Maybe we can save a life or two because people saw our cars out there.”