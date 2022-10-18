After current Sheriff Brad Millbrath announced last year he would not seek reelection, the residents of Waseca County have a choice to make for their county’s future.

Coffee Break Debates

The Waseca High School hosted the candidates running for Waseca County sheriff Friday for the latest iteration of their Coffee Break Debates series. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments