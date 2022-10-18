After current Sheriff Brad Millbrath announced last year he would not seek reelection, the residents of Waseca County have a choice to make for their county’s future.
In the latest iteration of their Coffee Break Debates, Waseca High School welcomed the two sheriff candidates Friday to answer questions drafted by students at the school.
The candidates are Jay Dulas, who’s worked with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy since 1999, and Trevor Kanewischer, a Waseca graduate and the Chief Deputy for Waseca County for 12 years. The moderator was senior Chloe Schumacher.
Friday’s debate began with the candidates talking about what they believed was the biggest criminal activity in the county.
“Drug activity is certainly the largest issue in the county,” Kanewischer said, adding that the next biggest activity would probably be burglary and theft. “We’re involved with the South Central Drug Task Force … We work with them and refer all drug information to that agent.”
Kanewischer went on to say that the Legislature of Minnesota needed to “step up” to “hold people accountable” when it comes to criminal drug activity.
Dulas seconded Kanewishcer’s remarks, not only on what he felt was the biggest issue in Waseca County, but on the need for politicians at the state level to step up and increase prosecution for drug crimes.
“Drug activity is a problem in the Waseca community, and that often leads to theft because people that have drug issues are often unemployed which leads them to the criminal activity of thievery,” Dulas said. “We need to work alongside prosecutors to be tough on these crimes so we can minimize it.”
Following this question the debate moved to what changes the candidates would make if they were elected to the office.
“Well, first, I’d encourage to bring in new ideas and new thoughts. … You’re only as good as your staff, and I’ve been able to work with some great people over the years,” Kanewischer said, before giving a couple of examples of what he’d look to change, including more involvement with emergency management.
Dulas agreed that having an open mind to new ideas is important, and said that he couldn’t see any major changes he’d make at this time.
“We just need to be open and continue to work well together. We need to take ideas from everyone … Some may work; some may not, but we need to be open with one another,” Dulas said.
The candidates also talked about what Schumacher referred to as a unique situation with this election, as the various staff in the Sheriff’s Office have been showing their support for one candidate or another. Dulas and Kanewischer were asked how they would bring the staff together after one of them wins the election.
“We have a great staff that’s going to come together, who are going to do the job just as they’ve done,” Kanewischer said. “Everyone in this profession … public safety is at the forefront of their mind. So I don’t foresee an issue.”
“Moving forward, everyone has a passion for public safety, for doing a good job, and for doing the right thing,” Dulas said, “At the end of the day, we all have the same mission. We have the best interest of the citizens in mind, and we’ll work together to serve the public.”