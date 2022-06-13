A local glass ceiling has officially been shattered.
Waseca’s American Legion Post 228 was established in 1919 and has spent more than 100 years serving the area’s veterans. In May, the post officers gathered and held their annual office voting session, where they elected Shelby Barbknecht as the new post commander. With the vote, Barbknecht became the first female commander in the post’s history.
Barbknecht began her military service in 2011, just a few months after graduating from Waseca High School. A Waseca resident, Barbknecht’s family owns a hobby farm near Janesville where she grew up participating in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America.
Barbknecht’s service took her to Texas, South Korea, Kuwait and more as she served as a patriot missile operator and maintainer in the United States Army.
Unlike others who might seek this position, Barbknecht didn’t actually run for the office, but was nominated and supported by various officers at the post.
“Originally, there was someone who was supposed to be the new post commander, but at the last minute his job transferred him to Florida,” Barbknecht said. “As he was leaving, he recommended me for the position.”
“The commanders are elected by the membership. Every May there are new officers elected, even though sometimes people will hold their position for years,” said Gary Bohm, the post’s adjutant. Bohm described his position as similar to a secretary, stating he is essentially the assistant to the post commander.
Barbknecht says when she was first suggested for the position, she was unsure. However, encouragement from members, including the encouragement and promise of help from Bohm, made her decide to take the position.
As for what this accomplishment means, Bohm acknowledges what a step like this represents for the future of the post, while Barbknecht seems more focused on living up to the position of the American Legion commander.
“I haven’t really thought about [being the first female commander] that much. I know everyone else is really excited about it. I’m just hoping that I can live up to the hype,” Barbknecht said.
“It’s a big milestone. With our post never having had a female commander, I think it really goes to show that the Waseca American Legion is trying to keep up with the times,” Bohm said. “We’re looking ahead and realizing that the Legion is really dependant on younger people, and it’s nice to see young people step up and take these important leadership roles.”
In Bohm’s mind, the move brings respect to female service members, who can sometimes feel overshadowed in the male-dominated military.
“We recognize that there are female veterans who have held leadership duties while on active duty, and that those women often go and hold leadership roles in the community and various organizations after their service,” Bohm said.
For now, the Legion leadership is looking forward to their role in the community during the summer, and continuing to serve the community and its veterans.
“We have the beer garden at the county fair, and we are known for our hot beef sandwiches. Every summer we go to the fair and serve sandwiches, brats and beverages,” Bohm said. “It’s a major fundraiser for us every year, that requires a lot of help. We fill three shifts a day for five days straight.”