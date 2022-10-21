One of the most highly contested races in the Waseca County area is for Waseca School Board in 2022, and for the latest iteration of the Coffee Break Debates Oct. 18, the high school welcomed in the eight candidates running for four board positions.
The candidates are Alyssa Bowers, a Waldorf-Pemberton native and Waseca resident, Scott Deml, a local business owner and current board member, Dave Dunn, a current board member with 13 years of experience, Charles Priebe, a New Richland graduate and current board member, Robert Dickerson, an Austin native who’s lived in Waseca since 2008, Andrew Isker, a pastor and fifth generation Waseca native, Theron Krueger, a fourth generation Waseca native, and Jonathan Michels, a business owner in the Mankato area.
Hartley Elementary
Candidates were first asked a question about Hartley Elementary, which Haylee Sommers, the moderator for the debate, explained was becoming a costly problem for the school district. Issues with Hartley include short ceilings, narrow hallways and some of the building not being up to ADA standards.
There were three schools of thought presented for solutions to the problem: keep Hartley as it is and renovate as needed, build a new facility, or add an addition onto Waseca Intermediate Schools. Arguing for the first point was Isker, Krueger and Michels.
“Waseca is a poor town. We have no money to afford [new construction], and our tax base shrinks yearly,” Isker said.
Isker also noted that “when you’re poor,” you have to “make do with what you have”, and said that Hartley is in a much better place than some of the other school buildings he’s been in. He also noted that, if you focus on remodeling the building, the city could grow and you can think about a construction then.
Krueger echoed those arguments, dismissing some of the issues with Hartley.
“I keep hearing ‘low ceilings; they have low ceilings.’ My children are learning great with a low ceiling,” he said. Krueger did say he agreed the school needed to be renovated to become ADA compliant, but he said for that to happen, the City Council needs to get on board and “get their ducks in a row.”
Michels warned about the dangers of spending the money to build a new campus with the current state our economy is in.
"I would caution against doing anything against the foreground of what I think will be a nasty recession in the near future," he said.
Deml was the only candidate who advocated for a new campus, calling it the most economical solution for the short- and long-term, and pointed out that a new building would provide students with unique spaces to learn in.
Dunn, Dickerson and Priebe all advocated for building an addition on to WIS to house the K-3 students.
“I believe the cost of maintaining Hartley will become untenable, if it hasn’t already,” Dickerson said. “Building an addition on to WIS may be the most cost effective … but at some point, we have to do something. We have to make a decision.”
Dunn agreed with that point, also saying that the board has spent enough time studying the problem and now needs to look at solving the problem.
Priebe said he felt building an addition on to WIS would save the district money in the long run.
"Our job as a board is to provide educational opportunities to our children in efficient and effective ways," he said. "If we bring Hartley out here … we gain efficiency of transportation, gain efficiency of food service. … We don't have to bus special education students in between schools."
Bowers was the only member who didn’t firmly take a stance, but she did mention that she liked where Hartley is currently located and brought up her concerns that adding an addition to WIS may cause more congestion in an already congested area.
Role of board member
Candidates were also asked about the role for board members when it came to fielding concerns from parents or community members, and all of the candidates agreed that it came down to listening.
“Board members need to be responsive. They need to listen to what parents, community members and students all say. But the board doesn’t have the responsibility of running the school on a day to day basis, that’s the administration’s job,” Dickerson said.
Dunn agreed, saying that the first thing Minnesota’s school board training teaches you is to not micromanage. He said that a board member needs to listen, and then direct a parent to who can address their issue best.
Isker’s stance was firmer, advocating for board members to represent their community to the state at large.
“First, we have to understand what a school board is. We represent our constituents and their interests, we are the voice for the people of our community. If there are things happening in the school, and concerned parents call me, I’m looking into it,” Isker said. “We’ve seen across the country … all sorts of issues being pushed onto the schools. It’s our responsibility to represent our communities against Joe Biden and against Tim Walz. That’s a chief concern of mine.”
Krueger and Michels both agreed with a lot of what had been said previously, noting that board members need to take issues from concerned parents and direct them on who to talk to.
Priebe and Bowers both stressed the importance of listening, understanding and being compassionate with parents who call with concerns, while Dunn talked about figuring out what information you could give parents and tell them who they can direct important questions toward.