A newly revamped business will soon be opening its doors in Waseca. Last summer, Riley Poe began offering installation services out of his garage under the name RP Installs. However, as the business continued to grow, he felt like it was time to expand.
“It was mostly installation based. People would bring me their products, and I would put them in. Since I started, we’ve grown quite a bit, so I located a store to move in to,” Poe said. “With that, I was able to offer more products, not just installations, so I decided that it was time for a rebrand.”
Poe began his work in the installation business years ago, as he worked with a local business that provided those services. He said that was where he got hooked.
“I got experience in the field, and I got to go to work every day, and for me it wasn’t work. I just enjoyed doing it,” Poe said. A little while later, seeing a need for installation services in Waseca, Poe began RP Installs.
The rebrand sees Poe changing the name of his service to AudioTronix, a name that he said he thought of, and it just stuck with him. Poe said the change in name is to signify that he doesn’t just do installations anymore, although that’s one of the services that AudioTronix will continue to cover, but rather that his business is a place where people can also purchase many after-market electronics.
“We mostly do after-market electronics, like speakers, stereos, amplifiers, lights and light bars. We also do window tinting and remote starts, which you see a lot of demand for in this area,” Poe said.
Another reason the name was changed, Poe says, is that he hopes to continue to expand his business.
“RP Installs was mostly tailored towards me, as I was the only one doing it. But now I hope to grow the business to where I can hire more people, and I just felt like RP Installs wasn’t suited to a brick-and-mortar store,” Poe said. “We offer more than just installation services now.”
According to Poe, the decision to start up in Waseca was made because of the demand for the services that he will bring. He said he’s seen a lot of people on Facebook asking where they can get these services done, especially window tinting and remote starts, and he decided he wanted to open a store in Waseca for people who were interested in having those things done.
The work of opening a store isn’t easy, and Poe said it will be a little while yet until the store is open, as he attempts to balance the work of remodeling a store and continuing to provide installation services.
“I’m working on [remodeling], and doing most of the work myself on top of juggling some of my installation work. I’m trying to do everything and remodel the store to suit me, while also getting some shelving and displays in there,” Poe said, adding that, when the store does open, the initial inventory is going to be pretty small, and won’t be reflective of what the store will have one it gets up and running. He hopes to have the store open by the end of September.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
