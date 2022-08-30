A newly revamped business will soon be opening its doors in Waseca. Last summer, Riley Poe began offering installation services out of his garage under the name RP Installs. However, as the business continued to grow, he felt like it was time to expand.

RP Installs

Riley Poe stands in front his new store front for AudioTronix, located at 106 5th Ave SW. He hopes to open the business’ doors in October. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments