Nothing entirely controversial took place at the Janesville or New Richland City Council meetings, which both took place on Oct. 10 in their respective city halls. The meeting in Janesville lasted just over 40 minutes, and the one in New Richland took a little over an hour, but both of those meetings were comparatively short next to recent meetings those councils have had to discuss their preliminary budgets. For New Richland, this was the first time a council meeting took less than 90 minutes since Aug. 8.
Janesville Meeting
The council meeting in Janesville was not put on the city’s YouTube page due to technical malfunctions surrounding audio. Video of the meeting was captured, but unfortunately audio was not recorded along with the video.
However, at the meeting, nothing unusual took place, according to City Administrator Clinton Rogers. A citizen approached the council during the public forum to discuss using revenues generated from the golf course to offset city spending, as opposed to raising the tax levy. No motion was made to take any action on that concern. Also during the meeting, a young Eagle Scout named Cole Blomstrom approached the council. He told them that, for his project this year with the Eagle Scouts, he’d like to put a fire pit in Veteran’s Park in Janesville to give residents a chance to retire their flags properly.
According to common etiquette laid out by the Department of Defense, when an American flag is retired you are supposed to fold it in the customary way, and then place it on top of a burning fire while saluting or holding a moment of silence.
Blomstrom added that the fire pit could be used for other community events, not just retiring the flag. Councilors agreed, and the City Council voted to begin the work on that project.
“It’s a good project, we’re all really excited about it and we think it will make a nice addition to the park,” Rogers said.
Routine business was taken care of during the new and old business sections, including approving a new liquor license for a Mexican restaurant coming to Janesville soon. In the administrator report, Rogers gave a presentation to the council on the latest League of Minnesota Cities meeting where they developed a list of problems all cities in the state are facing, which includes encouraging young people to run for office, law enforcement shortages and political divisions. He also gave an update that the city attorney and he are nearly ready to present a draft THC ordinance to the council before it goes up for a public hearing. Rogers estimates that hearing will happen sometime in November.
New Richland Meeting
Budget concerns were the main focus of the Oct. 10 New Richland City Council meeting, specifically surrounding upgrades needed for the city’s ambulances and squad cars.
The meeting began with an audit presentation by ABDO Solutions, and was followed up by department reports. Sarah Sundve was up first with the New Richland Ambulance report. Among the items in her report were that the new wrapping was done for the ambulance, and that team members were interested in having a uniform, especially for their appearances at community events.
Mainly, the ambulance report focused on new equipment that the department needs. First on the report was a request for a new ResQpod, which is a device that aids in patients experiencing cardiac arrest. The one that the department had was due for an upgrade, Sundve reported, and said she recommended purchasing two new devices, with a price tag of $167 each. The council voted unanimously to approve this request.
Sundve finished by informing the council that the ambulance’s power loader and cot were in need of replacing, but that she had only just received the quotes from two companies who could sell a new one. Without an official price tag, the council made no motion on this topic.
Tanyce Bruegger, the newly appointed Chief of Police for New Richland, gave the police report, which began with a request to hire two new part-time officers.
“We’re stretched pretty thin right now for police,” City Administrator Tony Martens said, adding that the city has allotments for nine police positions, and including the new chief and new full-time officer, they have just four positions filled. Martens said they were sitting on three applications, one of whom was an experienced police officer and would need less time to train than the other two, who are completely new. The council approved to let Bruegger interview and hire two of the three candidates.
The end of the police report featured a discussion around purchasing a new police squad car for New Richland. Martens said that neither car that the city currently has is “pursuit ready”, and said that they would need a new car. Of the two squad cars, Martens said his current plan is to sell the one with more miles on it as the city “can still get some good value out of it right now”. For the newer one, it would be given to another city department and used as an in-city vehicle.
Martens also discussed the problems with purchasing a completely new vehicle for the city to use, mainly that it would cost them around $42,000 for the car. With the cost being so high, Martens said he’s planning on looking at purchasing a used car that’s newer than the ones the city has. No official plan was laid forth at the meeting, and no motion was made on this topic.