After more than 2½ years of dedicated, meticulous work, the National Railroad Museum has unveiled the beautifully restored Joseph Lister hospital car.
The Lister, built in 1930 by the famed Pullman Co., transported patients from Chicago to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for more than 30 years as part of the Chicago and North Western Railroad (CNW).
The Lister is being displayed in the National Railroad Museum’s Lenfestey Center, with plans to relocate it once the Center’s east end addition is constructed.
“Through more than 2½ years of hard work by our staff and a dedicated volunteer corps, we have been able to recreate a significant piece of American railroad history,” said Jacqueline Frank, CEO of the National Railroad Museum.
“I look forward to families enjoying this immersive exhibit, and to the opportunity the Museum now has to create educational experiences for students who may not thrive in a traditional classroom setting, but suddenly discover the magic of history, science and other subjects simply by stepping ‘back in time’ when they enter a restored Lister.”
Generous financial support for the project was provided by the David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund ($83,100), as well as donations from Dr. Paul and Linda Koch, and other smaller donations totaling about $37,000. Dr. Koch also donated historic medical equipment that will be used in the display once the east end addition is built.
Thousands of hours have been devoted to resurrecting the Lister since it was moved inside the Museum’s shop in July 2019.
Hands-on restoration team members included Museum employees Jeff Truckey and Andrew Duescher, retired Museum employee Hank Van Stedum, and volunteers Peter Angeli, Paul Koch, Mike Pavick, Jerry Vander Heyden, Larry LePage and Jay Froming.
“It’s nice to be part of a project like this that future generations will be able to enjoy and learn from,” said Jeff Truckey, the Museum’s facilities specialist. “This was the most difficult restoration project I’ve been part of so far, because there’s a lot of work involved. But I think it is turning out very nice.”
The hospital car has been part of the National Railroad Museum’s rolling stock since 1988. CNW named it the Joseph Lister in honor of the famed English surgeon who is best known as the founder of antiseptic medicine and a pioneer in preventive medicine.
The Lister was one of two identical hospital cars manufactured for CNW. The other was dubbed Ephraim McDowell for the former American physician and pioneer surgeon; that car eventually was dismantled and used for parts.
Once the Joseph Lister was removed from hospital car service, its interior was gutted and it finished its career as a bunk car for CNW rail crews. Upon arrival at the Museum, the Lister was used for storage before being converted into a maintenance space and then transitioning back to a storage space.
In 2018 the Lister was deemed a high priority project, so the Museum fundraised and researched the car’s history, including how it was constructed and how it appeared decades ago.
Referencing more than 100 detailed blueprints, restoration team members fabricated many parts that deteriorated or were missing before the Museum acquired the car. The Lister also received extensive metalwork, new wiring and fresh paint both inside and outside.
CNW literature describes the Lister as a customized, composite Pullman sleeping car that could hold six patients and medical personnel. The car had multiple private rooms.
To afford patients a greater level of comfort, the Lister featured three double doors along one side that each opened to 30 inches wide, enough to accommodate a stretcher. Two of the doors provided direct entrance into extra wide rooms. The third set accessed multiple open sections located at one end of the car. By using the double doors, patients avoided the numerous turns associated with the usual vestibule entrance. To further aid mobility within the car, corridors were widened to facilitate stretchers and to aid patients moving about with an escort.
The Lister, part of the Rochester-Minnesota Special train, was intended to provide sleeping quarters for overnight occupancy. Between Chicago, Illinois, and Mankato, Minnesota, other Minnesota stops included Winona, Rochester, Owatonna and Waseca.
As such, the car was equipped with several special engineering features to reduce noise and vibration. In addition to roller bearings on the axles, a smoother ride was ensured by rubber “shock absorbers” placed between the car body and its trucks. The diaphragms at each end of the car were spring-hung, eliminating much of the noise associated with the between-car walkways.
“It is always exciting to see rolling stock after a large restoration process,” said Daniel Liedtke, curator at the National Railroad Museum. “The Joseph Lister has been given a renewed life, and visitors will be given the chance to see a different aspect of passenger travel relating to health. In today's environment, with COVID and other diseases, health is in the forefront of people's minds. So the Joseph Lister car’s history of transporting patients to the Mayo Clinic resonates with people as they may have had to travel to a hospital for care.”
The Sept. 4, 1939 edition of Life magazine featured a multi-page spread on the Mayo Clinic that included a photo of a patient being brought aboard the Joseph Lister train car. The article said two ambulances, and sometimes as many as five ambulances, greeted hospital cars at the Mayo Clinic, with roughly 100,000 people visiting the clinic each year via one means of transportation or another.
In the book, “Steam, Steel & Limiteds” by William Kratville, a paragraph read: “It was always a somber sight to walk to your sleeper, because there were many passengers heading for the Mayo Clinic for treatment. … You would have to step aside while a stretcher case was lifted through the special doors in the Ephraim McDowell or Joseph Lister. This strange feeling carried through to the wood partitioned club car too, for rarely was there much fun on this train. The (train route) caused operating headaches by always having to have the right side of the hospital car next to the platform!”
A 1995 article in The Post-Bulletin newspaper in Rochester noted that the train service was key to the expansion of the Mayo Clinic’s patient-service area in its early years of development. The Post-Bulletin quoted retired CNW station agent Cy Day as saying that “on many days (the hospital cars) were full with patients.”
Retired Mayo Clinic administrator Slade Schuster also was quoted as saying that the rail service was a boon to the clinic’s expanding patient load, especially from the 1930s through the 1950s.
“The railroad was a lifeline for Mayo in those early days,” a 2006 Post-Bulletin article noted.
Improved highways and expanded airline service decreased Mayo Clinic’s dependence on rail service, and in the early 1960s CNW discontinued all rail passenger service to Rochester.
The Lister's history now will be forever connected with the National Railroad Museum and the Mayo Clinic.
For more information about the National Railroad Museum, please visit nationalrrmuseum.org or call (920) 437-7623.