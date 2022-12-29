Prairie Creek Woods

Rachel Larson takes a hike through the Prairie Creek Woods State Natural Area, located in Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. (Photo courtesy of Dane McKittrick)

From fishing the Boundary Waters, to hiking the bluffs of the Mississippi River, finding diverse ways to enjoy prairies, forests, and wetlands has long been part of Minnesotans’ cultural identity.

Prairie Creek Wildlife Management Area

Great River Greening Staff and partners plan for ecological restoration at the Prairie Creek Wildlife Management Area near Dennison. (Photo courtesy of Brad Gordon)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments