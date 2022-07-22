With rising interest rates now compounding record high housing prices, potential first-time homebuyers have found their access to the housing market severely curtailed in recent months.
Overall inflation hit 9.1% last month, its highest level in four decades. While much of that increase has been driven by higher fuel prices, rents and home values have climbed by roughly double that amount, both nationally and locally.
At the heart of rising prices is insufficient supply created by years of underdevelopment following the 2008-09 real estate crash. Even though development has matched demand over the last half-decade or so, prior years left a housing gap, which has yet to be backfilled.
With material costs on the rise and labor in short supply, building additional housing stock has become expensive and challenging. As a result, Owatonna RE/MAX agent Matt Gillard emphasized that new buyers have little choice but to look for older houses.
“With the cost to buy the land and develop, you can’t build a $180,000 house these days,” he said. “It’s just not possible.”
For lower income individuals looking to buy a home, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Single Family Housing Direct Home Loan program has offered major relief. Part of USDA Rural Development, the program offers home loans with zero down and low interest rates.
The short supply of housing stock, however, means that multiple buyers are often in competition for the same properties. That can give veteran homebuyers, especially those looking to downsize, a significant leg up in the market.
As interest rates rise, banks have reacted by reducing the amount that they are willing to lend even as home prices continue to rise. As a result, those trying to enter the housing market with little cash on hand have found their buying power dramatically weakened.
“When your price point is under 200k, it's really hard to be competitive right now,” said St. Peter-based RE/MAX realtor KC Lundberg. “A lot of people have been looking for a while and then give up.”
As inflation continues to rise, Freeland expressed concerns that the Federal Reserve could respond with drastic measures, raising interest rates past 8%. He warned that such a move could essentially lock many middle class borrowers out of the market altogether.
With so much uncertainty in the market, Freeland said it’s little surprise that many sellers strongly prefer buyers who can pay, at least in part, in cash up front, to the point where they are willing to accept significantly lower bids from potential buyers who can pay cash.
Faribault based RE/MAX realtor Daryl Bauer described the market as “complicated,” especially for first-time homebuyers. With each house on the market fetching a half-dozen or more offers on average, and interest rates in flux, he said the market isn’t easy to navigate right now.
In the Faribault area in particular, securing development has been a challenge, in part due to lower property values than in Northfield and the south metro. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that, while attracting developers is a mighty challenge, due to the current economics, the Faribault Chamber’s Vision Task Force is working on a pair of potential projects, which could offer “creative” solutions.
If there’s good news, it’s that the housing market may be starting to head toward a correction. While housing values are unlikely to come down any time soon, Gillard said that housing price inflation might come down to more manageable levels soon.
With rents often running well in excess of $1,000 per month, many potential buyers may be impatient to get into their own home. While that may not yet be possible for some, Gillard said that potential buyers can work to improve their credit score in the meantime.
“If you’ve got debt built up, then you can pay that down,” he said. “It doesn’t have to take that long.”