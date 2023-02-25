The first thing that Justin Hughes said when he walked in the doors of the Waseca County News offices, “I’m starving.”
The last thing he said, “Sorry we couldn’t talk about you more.”
If there’s a third thing to know about Hughes, it’s that he’s better known by his stage name: Possum Willy.
“It came from my grandpa on my mom’s side,” Hughes said, explaining that he grew up in the south, and possums were a “big thing down there”.
“He’d been watching the Beverly Hillbillies, and of course Elly May had all of her critters. … He just kind of started calling me ‘Possum Willy’ even though Willy has nothing to do with my name,” Hughes said, smiling.
He said that, when he was 16 and beginning to play live music, he thought the name had a nice ring to it.
“I actually started out in a blues band, and thought that Possum Willy had a nice ring for a bluesy guitarist name, so I just went with it,” Hughes said. Since then, if it’s not the name most people call him by, it’s at least a name they’ve heard before.
Medical problems
“It feels weird to talk with other people about my digestive track, but that’s just life,” Hughes said. And for a while, all he’s been doing is talking about his digestive system with other people.
For about the last six months, Hughes has been dealing with a myriad of medical problems, all of which stemmed from some stomach pain he began experiencing in September.
“I thought I’d pulled a muscle in my tummy. I’d pulled muscles before, and I figured I didn’t need to go to the doctor,” Hughes said. “But it just kept feeling worse and worse every day. After about a week and a half I woke up and just doubled over in pain.”
Hughes’ wife, Jenny, drove him to the hospital. Even then, Hughes thought it was just a pulled muscle. But, upon an inspection, the doctors told him to not eat or drink anything, and that he’d have to spend the night because he was going to get a CT scan. Hughes had diverticulitis.
According to mayoclinic.org, “Diverticulosis occurs when small, bulging pouches (diverticula) develop in your digestive tract. When one or more of these pouches become inflamed or infected, the condition is called diverticulitis.” For Hughes, the issue had already gotten bad.
Hughes said that the doctors found that a small hole had formed in his intestines, and that fecal matter was seeping through and his intestines were infected. Doctors needed to monitor Hughes, with Jenny saying he was hospitalized for about four days with fear his infection would turn sepsis. They put him on antibiotics, and monitored his condition, and it was thought that the problem went away. Still, Hughes didn’t feel quite right.
“I went back to work, and I started to notice I was just getting more and more tired. I wasn’t in any pain or anything, I was just really fatigued,” Hughes said.
…
Along with working, as a side gig, Hughes and his wife play in a band called The Spoon Cherries.
“It came out of Still Jammin’ 2, which was Justin’s band,” said Jenny. She was the one who came up with the moniker. “I named it after the Cherry Spoon Bridge in the cities.”
Along with the couple, with Hughes on guitar and Jenny on bass, the band also features Solveig Stafford on vocals and Jim Siatsis as the drummer. One night, in late October, the band was playing a show at the Enchanted Muse in Mankato.
“At the end of the show, I was just doubled over. I went home, went to bed, and the next morning, went back to the hospital,” Hughes said.
After some tests, doctors confirmed that the medication didn’t take, and his infection hadn't healed.
…
Hughes describes November 2022 as a “rough month.” It was the month when his infection started to really come back and drain him of his energy. Because of his medical problems, he said he’d basically been off work for a whole month. It was also the month where he lost his grandmother.
“She actually died of sepsis and an infection. So there I am, down at her funeral, and I’m fighting an infection myself,” Hughes said.
If that wasn’t enough, Hughes said that some jaw pain, which had begun in November but went away after a few days, came back in December 2022. Hughes described the pain as “an electric shock”, and “the most severe pain I’d ever encountered in my life. And this time, it didn’t go away.
After a few days, he went back to the doctor.
“Because I hadn’t been eating with the infection, I’d lost about 20 pounds,” Hughes said. “When you lose weight that quickly, your body doesn’t just eat away your fat, it eats away at your healthy muscles too.”
Because of this, Hughes’ doctor worried he had Trigeminal Neuralgia, an incurable disease where an artery near the trigeminal nerve rubs against the nerve and destroys the fatty tissue around it.
“Because of the extreme weight loss, that’s what they figured was happening,” Hughes said.
Luckily, that was not the case. His jaw had actually tightened around the nerve, which did cause pain that Hughes said he later found out was “worse than childbirth,” but, in this case, was curable.
Still, between the visits to the doctor to rule out a tumor or Trigeminal Neuralgia, as well as the compounding expenses of his infection, Hughes’ condition was creating a financial burden too.
“I used to work full-time as a teacher, but left to go back to school,” Jenny said. “With me working part-time, and Possum not being able to work, the bills were piling up.”
A rally of support
In early January, Jenny started a GoFundMe for Hughes’ medical expenses. She said they initially needed $2,000 to cover 2022’s bills. In just a few days, they raised $3,000. Now, just over a month after starting the fundraiser, the Hughes’ have raised $5,620 on their GoFundMe. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“The support has meant the world to us. We’ve gotten donations from all over the country,” Hughes said. “And all of this is coming just within a week of me going to surgery.”
Hughes had that surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The surgeons removed “12 to 18 inches” of his colon, which, according to Hughes, “wasn’t fully necrotic but it’s been so damaged that that part of the intestines just isn’t working.” He’s also been going through facial massage sessions, which have gotten rid of the pain in his jaw. Jenny said in a Facebook message that day that, “ Possum’s surgery went really well, and he’s recovering nicely.”
With this surgery, as well as the massages, Hughes is looking at the end of over a half a year of medical problems. To him, one thing that has really stood out was the support he’s gotten.
“When you’re going through so much pain, you can’t focus on anything, much less paying the bills,” Hughes said. “It’s been brutal, with all of these issues, but the outpouring of love has left me speechless. I can’t describe how much it’s helped.”
Hughes said the funds raised from the GoFundMe have been put to paying their bills from last year, as well as paying their rent, car payments, and making sure their family doesn’t go hungry. Whatever’s left over has gone to starting to pay their 2023 medical bills.
The Hughes’ also recognized all the help and support they’ve gotten from the Waseca community, where they’ve lived for three years.
“Even just our next door neighbors have been great. They’ve given us care packages, shoveled our sidewalks and driveways,” Jenny said. “We have awesome neighbors.”
“Just the support here in the community has been amazing. My work has been amazing … they’ve sent care packages and giant cards signed by everyone,” Hughes said, adding that he works at the State Academy for the Blind in Faribault. “Mankato has been great. Tim (Lind) and Shelly (Pierce) at KMSU were some of the first to donate … and gave us some shoutouts on the radio.”
With his surgery over, Hughes said he’s feeling “relieved” and that the doctor’s estimated beforehand that he’d be back to normal in about a month. Hughes hopes that’s all true, because with all of this in his past, there was only one thing he was looking forward to in his future.
“We’ve got some shows booked for March, so I need to be able to get back into shape and get a few practices in before then,” Hughes said. “I play guitar, I sing, I work with disabled people, that’s what I do. … That excitement of knowing I’m going to get through this and pick up a guitar again and play for people has really been motivating me.”