The first thing that Justin Hughes said when he walked in the doors of the Waseca County News offices, “I’m starving.”

Hughes Guitar

When he's not working in Faribault at the State Academy for the Blind, Hughes plays guitar and sings in his band, The Spoon Cherries. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Hughes)
Hughes in hospital

Local resident Justin "Possum Willy" Hughes has been struggling with the effects of diverticulitis for over six months. With surgery on Wednesday, his problems seem to be in his past. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Hughes)
The Spoon cherries

The Hughes' band, The Spoon Cherries, look to resume shows starting in March following Hughes' medical issues. From left to right, Drummer Jim Siatsis, Singer Solveig Stafford, Guitarist Justin Hughes and Bassist Jenny Hughes. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Hughes)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

