A Waldorf man is facing felony charges after he allegedly led police on a 30-mile vehicle chase, throwing drugs and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle before rolling over in a ditch.
Nathan Todd Holland, 37, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with 10 felonies, including drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary or theft tools. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, open bottle, duty to drive with due care, and driving after revocation, and petty misdemeanor charges for failure to obey traffic control devices and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an incident that took place Oct. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, a Janesville police officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. traveling east on Highway 14 at 90 mph. The officer reportedly followed the vehicle, observing it nearly rear-ending a semi-trailer, and called it in to dispatch as the vehicle approached Waseca. When a Waseca County deputy stated the same vehicle had been involved in a high-speed pursuit in Steele County the day prior, the suspect vehicle reportedly took off at a high speed, fleeing west on County Road 2, and a vehicle pursuit began.
The pursuit covered approximately 30 miles, reaching speeds of 130 mph with multiple turns on many roads. When the suspect attempted to take a turn on County Road 66 at 100 mph, the vehicle reportedly lost traction and entered the southwest ditch, rolling multiple times. The suspect was ejected from the front passenger door window and landed away from the undercarriage of the vehicle, according to court documents. No airbags were deployed.
The suspect reported identified himself verbally as Holland. Medics and Air-Care were dispatched immediately.
During the pursuit, the officer's dash cam recorded Holland throwing multiple items from his vehicle. One item was reported located and contained bags of marijuana, mushrooms, needles, pills in bottles with labels removed and other drug paraphernalia.
The Waseca County Sheriff's Office confirmed the same vehicle had been involved in a vehicle chase, along with a motorcycle, in Steele County the day before, with both Steele and Waseca deputies unable to stop the suspects, according to court documents.
Court records show a search warrant located 102.5 grams of marijuana, amphetamines, marijuana hash oil, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, an unknown rock-like substance, 49 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and bottles containing Ritalin and Xanax bills.
Holland has a sordid criminal history, with felony charges dating back to 2011 and including aiding an offender to avoid arrest, escape from custody, drug possession, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The charges come from Waseca, Steele, Rice, Goodhue and Ramsey counties.
His next court appearance has not been scheduled at this time.