A historic park in Waseca is in danger of having stricter regulations put on it after a notable act of vandalism.
University Park has been in Waseca for decades, first being established under the original name of Southview Park, however it was renamed to University Park in 1972 in honor of the University of Minnesota-Waseca campus that was located nearby.
The campus operated from 1972 until 1992, but before it was the university campus it was the Southern School of Agriculture, a boarding school for high school students that had a focus on agriculture, business and homemaking. The Southern School of Agriculture was established in 1953, and existed until they passed the torch to the U of M-Waseca in 1972. And, while the park is a local favorite to many residents, it is currently at risk of having tight regulations put on it, due to acts of vandalism that the park has experienced recently.
“We opened the bathrooms at University Park in the first week of May, and within about 10 hours they had been vandalized,” Councilor Mark Christiansen, the City Council’s Parks Board representative, said.
“Our soap dispensers had been destroyed with the bags cut, there was some damage to the toilet paper dispensers, and the toilet tank covers had been removed from the toilets and smashed on the basketball court outside the restrooms,” Brad Dushaw, Waseca Parks Superintendent, said. “That was really problematic for us as we had to lock the bathrooms again while we waited for parts to come in.”
Dushaw says that the vandalism problems that have been seen at University Park are likely an extension of the problems the city experienced last year.
“Last year … the Parks Department and City staff agreed to close the park bathrooms three weeks early in the fall due to the spike in vandalism that we saw,” Dushaw said. “We dealt with issues like this about once or twice a month, and it hasn’t just been University Park, we’ve had problems and Northeast Park and recently there was a pretty big graffiti problem at Trowbridge Park.”
“Last Thursday we got a report that someone had vandalized and spray painted graffiti at Trowbridge Park. The cleanup costed around $1,600, most of that was labor cost for city staff to remove and paint over the existing graffiti. Our officers investigated the situation and discovered four juvenile suspects who were interviewed and later admitted to the damages,” Captain Kris Markeson of the Waseca Police Department said.
Between then and May 24, new graffiti had appeared at Trowbridge Park, this time with those who did it using a sharpie marker to draw profane or crass drawings and language on the playground.
The instances at Trowbridge Park and University Park have driven the City Council’s Park Board and the Waseca Parks Department to begin a conversation about the next steps to take to prevent further vandalism from occurring.
“Right now the park board is just asking me to keep monitoring the situation and report any instances of vandalism, as well as the costs associated with fixing it, to the city. However, if things continue to get worse the park board may consider closing the bathrooms indefinitely,” Dushaw said.
“The park board is considering their next steps right now. We may have to lock the bathrooms, or we may only open them during events or put some kind of code in to use the bathroom. That decision is going to be talked about more at future board meetings,” Christiansen said.
Closing the bathrooms, Christiansen said, is something that the board would hope to avoid. Particularly with the one at University Park, as it is one of the only public bathrooms in that area of town.
“We know a lot of people love our parks, and they use and respect our bathrooms. So it’s a tough decision,” Dushaw said.