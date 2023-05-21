Waseca area residents had a unique opportunity to experience an adventure into a different culture with a recent event hosted by Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm.

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm's seafood boil last weekend was a big success, with tickets to the event selling out in an hour and a half. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Guests at the Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm seafood boil were treated to an array of New Orleans-style seafood, including crab and shrimp, combined with potatoes, sausage and corn. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Guests at the seafood boil all seemed to enjoy the event, which saw a New Orleans-style jazz band paired with seafood. Pictured here, front to back and left to right, are Jody Hugley, Jon DeMars, Tim Hugley and Andy Helgeson. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

