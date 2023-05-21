Waseca area residents had a unique opportunity to experience an adventure into a different culture with a recent event hosted by Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm.
“So typically, we do pizza. We are the pizza farm, but we thought with such a beautiful space and now having the license to sell beer and wine, we decided to explore some other events. What else can we do out here? And seafood boil was at the top of the list, because everybody loves them, and they're really hard to find,” Emily Knudson said.
Knudson, along with her husband Bill Bartz, own Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm just outside of Waseca. On Saturday, May 20, the farm hosted that seafood boil she was talking about.
The idea had been tossed around and workshopped at the farm for the past few years, and this weekend saw it finally come to life. While the idea of hosting a seafood boil could seem daunting, on the day Knudson said she was “very calm” and that everything was going “very well”.
“What helps is we had a practice seafood boil. Our Easter dinner here was actually a practice seafood boil, so that was really fun,” Knudson said. “And then on top of it, I have the most amazing staff ever. So when you have good qualified staff that work hard and take their job seriously, everything goes well.”
The event kicked off at 5 p.m., with guests being served dinner around 6 p.m. The meal consisted of a variety of seafood, including crab and shrimp, paired with potatoes, corn and andouille sausage. All of the pieces of the meal were boiled together, and then laid out in front of the guests for everyone to enjoy.
“[The food] was amazing. It was spectacular, it just blew our minds,” Jody Hugley, one of the guests in attendance, said.
Not knowing how the event would be received, while also wanting to make sure they had enough food and space for everyone, Pleasant Grove capped tickets to the private event at 80. Knudson said they sold out in an hour and a half. Knudson said the goal of the event was to bring a little bit of New Orleans flavor to southern Minnesota.
“We wanted this to be a traditional New Orleans style seafood boil. So a little bit of spice, good live jazz band, and Louisiana hot sauce on the table, and just everything that we could bring here to Minnesota that New Orleans serves as far as their seafood oil down there,” Knudson said.
Those efforts, it seems, didn’t go unappreciated by any of the guests.
“Seafood boils are … awesome, but not something you usually find around this area. … What a great opportunity to have [something like this] in our backyard,” Jon DeMars said.
With this initial seafood boil being such a success and widely popular, Knudson said that Pleasant Grove will look to bring it back multiple times a year for years to come.
“Because tickets sold out so quickly, we're thinking about having one in the fall. So every spring and fall for as long as it's needed. … Or for as long as it's wanted,” Knudson said. “People are excited for it. We're going to keep offering it.”