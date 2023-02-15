A new venue for hungry Wasecans has just opened up in the city’s “entertainment district.”
Pepito’s Pizzeria, owned and operated by John Mansfield, opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It’s located at 308 S. State St. in the community’s downtown, nearby The Mill and Starfire event centers. It will soon be joined by an already running brewery.
Mansfield, a City Council member and owner of Ward House Brewery, said it was the culmination of a number of things coming into place.
“This all started a couple of years ago when I approached Canadian Pacific and asked if I could purchase the building,” Mansfield said, referring to the old train depot just a few blocks north of city hall. “We had Ward House on the other side of the block and were considering moving the brewery into this building, but then COVID happened.”
Mansfield said that the pandemic shut down his business, as he learned that he’d only be able to provide takeout or delivery services. It was then that he and wife Edita began discussing the possibility of a pizzeria in Waseca.
“We thought that, if we were to get shut down again, we could keep serving pizza and provide for the family,” Mansfield said. Thus, Pepito’s Pizzeria was born.
The “Pepito’s” moniker comes from a pizzeria Mansfield and his wife would visit while they were in Paris; Pepito was the head chef’s nickname.
“He was the nicest guy in the world,” Mansfield said, describing the chef as a “big guy” before revealing that “pepito” translates to “tiny.”
While making a pizza may seem easy, Mansfield knows that it’s the little details that make a meal truly special. That thinking is part of the reason the pizzas are cooked in a small, wood-burning oven, which was made and transported straight from Naples, Italy.
It’s also why Mansfield brought in Kristin Strand.
“As we were praying on [the pizzeria], God sent us Kristin. She’s an executive chef and has worked in kitchens for many years,” Mansfield said.
Mansfield and Strand met through church, a benefit of Waseca’s “faith-based community”, as Mansfield put it. After some conversations on the restaurant, and some working of the menu, Strand agreed to join Mansfield in the venture, taking over the cooking end of things.
“My specialty is brewing beer. That’s why it was such a godsend when Kristin came in. I’d say it was a match made in heaven between a brewery and a pizzeria,” Mansfield said. “We’ve got the best chef in the city. I don’t mean to brag, because we’ve got some great restaurants in the city, but we’ve got the best [chef].”
The menu offers a range of different pizzas in 12-inch and 16-inch sizes. The Verde Pollo has basil pesto sauce with grilled chicken breast, fresh diced tomatoes and a mozzarella cheese blend; Pig & Fig include rosemary-infused olive oil, prosciutto, fig spread, ground black pepper, mozzarella cheese blend, arugula and a drizzle of honey; Pepito’s is a red sauce pizza, with pepperoni green olives and mozzarella.
Of course, you can always just get the traditional pepperoni, sausage or whatever else with the build your own option. Pretzels with cheese and garlic cheese bread are also offered as sides.
The new pizzeria will take up roughly half of the space provided by the old train depot, with the other half holding the new location for Ward House Brewery. Ward House remains at its original location, 11 Elm Ave. W. in Waseca, until all details for its move to State Street are sorted.
While the pizzeria’s space proves too “pepito” to make room for a dine-in option, Mansfield said that customers who want do that can order from the eventual brewery side of the building and their order will be brought to them.
Mansfield believed one advantage of the new location is its inclusion in the growing “entertainment district” of Waseca, as he put it.
“It’s a great addition to downtown and to the people in the area,” Mansfield said. “You’ve got the Mill, Starfire and Club 57. It makes for a really nice event district for the city.”
Mansfield doesn’t hope to be the sole storefront that residents visit in the area, but instead hopes his pizzeria can become part of a growing Waseca community that utilizes all of its businesses.
“Hopefully people will stop off here, have a pizza and a beer, then maybe go get a mixed drink at Club 57 or see a concert or show at the event center,” Mansfield said. “They can walk from one place to another, and I hope they do.”