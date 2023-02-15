A new venue for hungry Wasecans has just opened up in the city’s “entertainment district.”

Pepito's Pizza

Owner John Mansfield, right, and Executive Chef Kristin Strand stand in front of the oven of Pepito’s Pizza. The oven came from Naples, Italy, considered the birthplace of pizza. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Pepito's Ward House

John Mansfield, the owner of Ward House Brewery in St. Peter, has now expanded with Pepito’s Pizzeria in Waseca.

