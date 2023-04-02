Prominent members of the Janesville community were in attendance on Friday night, including County Commissioner De Malterer (not pictured) and Mayor Andrew Arnoldt (middle). (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The St. Ann Parish Center in Janesville hosted a “dangerously fun” evening Friday night. Paul Warshauer, owner and operator of Murders4Fun, put on one of his shows, Murder at the Poker Palace, as part of a fundraiser for St. Ann’s Faith Formation program.
“We put on this fundraiser to raise money for our Faith Formation program, which looks to pass down the faith to our kids,” Father Brian Mulligan said.
The program began at 6 p.m., with actors coming out into the crowd to mingle and introduce themselves. Starting at 6:30, the show began with introductions. Throughout the night, audience members were given clues as to who the possible murderer could be, and at the end, everyone was able to cast their ballots to guess who the real killer was.
The audience was also treated to a three-course meal provided by the parish.
“The show was awesome. There was a lot of comraderie and sharing back and forth. Paul’s great and is fantastic at trying to edge the crowd on and get them involved,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan said that the parish sold 120 tickets to the show but noted that it was possible that not every table ended up showing up, due to inclement weather that took place that night. That still didn’t stop those who came out from having a fun evening.
“It was awesome. I loved the show,” Joan Burns said. Burns is one of the members of Janesville’s parish who initially invited Warshauer to Janesville. “I’d love to see him come back.”
Warshauer, who’s been doing this for 30 years now, said that admiration is mutual.
“I love small towns like this. They really appreciate [the show],” Warshauer said. “My favorite part is seeing the audience ask questions and interact with the actors … You don’t get that at most theater shows.”
Warshauer said that, while initially audience members may be hesitant to ask questions or interact with the actors, as soon as they see a few people do it, most will warm up to the idea.
“You’ve got old people and young people, and they’re all taking part. We had this young, 17-year-old baseball player who didn’t even want to talk at first but then he just started getting really into it,” Warshauer said.
Following the show, there was a special moment for one of the actors. Sixteen-year-old Tony Palesotti was presented his first acting check by Waseca County Commissioner De Malterer, who was in attendance on the night.
The evening didn’t conclude with the show ending. Once the actors took their final bow, Mulligan announced to the crows that there would be 10 more minutes on the silent auction, and, following the silent auction, there would be a live auction hosted by Ben Burns.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.