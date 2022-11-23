An estimated 120 birds were found dead on Waseca's Loon Lake Sunday.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.
Jeanine Vorland, the DNR area wildlife supervisor for Waseca, said that conservation officers had been receiving calls all weekend over a "not unusual" amount of dead birds, but when officers went to investigate at the lake, they found a much higher number than they originally anticipated.
"I scanned the lake with a binoculars, and I counted around 80-100 dead Canadian Geese and around 20 or so dead mallards," Vorland said.
The DNR collected a few of the birds and sent them off to the University of Minnesota's veterinarian lab. Preliminary results, according to Vorland, have ruled out the bird flu, and point towards an outbreak of pneumonia among the birds. Vorland suggested that a fungal infection may be what's causing this outbreak.
"It's not common for us to see a major die-off like this, but the stress of the cold and migration may have led to a weakened immune system," Vorland said. She added that the DNR will continue searching for a place where the birds may have picked up this disease, but she suggested that this could be a cause where they contract the disease elsewhere and die later in their migration.
The DNR will continue to examine the lab reports from the U of M, and will begin cleanup efforts on Loon Lake sometime next week, with Vorland pointing to the thin ice as the reason cleanup couldn't start sooner.
