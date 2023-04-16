For a few weeks, the New Richland City Council has been debating and holding work sessions on the possibility of putting in a new city ordinance that would allow residents to have chickens in their yard.
At its last meeting, on Monday, April 10, the council came to its decision. For now, at least, the ordinance will not come to fruition.
At the council's earlier Feb. 13 meeting, New Richland resident Melissa Gregg approached to ask the group to consider allowing chickens in the residential section of the city. Currently, the city only allows for chickens to be raised in the agricultural section of town on properties of at least 10 acres. Gregg argued a new ordinance should be presented to broaden those specifications.
“[Raising chickens] helps set food security, as well as introduces healthier food. Eggs that come from backyard chickens, who are raised on a healthier diet … are healthier than the eggs on supermarket shelves,” Gregg said at the February meeting.
Gregg also brought up that raising “animals like chickens” is a requirement for some 4-H programs and can help teach children (and adults) about where their food comes from. She concluded her opening statement to the council by pointing out that larger cities, such as Minneapolis and Mankato, as well as smaller towns nearby, like Janesville and New Ulm, all have ordinances that allow for chickens to be raised in people’s backyards.
Following that meeting, the council spent the month of March conducting work sessions to discuss what a possible ordinance would look like, with much of that information being directed by what City Administrator Anthony Martens said other cities around them were doing.
At its latest meeting, the issue of allowing backyard chickens once again came before the council.
“Basically, there are a couple of options here, you can either decide yes or no. If no, that’s the end of things tonight. If you want to move forward with this, then we’ll direct city staff to prepare an ordinance, which, if there are no objections, we could present at the next meeting, then pass in April,” Martens said.
As a part of the agenda packet for the meeting, Martens included two timelines if the council wanted to move forward. The first would see a first reading at the April 24 meeting, with a public hearing and passing or denial of the ordinance at the May 8 meeting. If the council wanted to see changes after the first reading, the second timeline set a second reading with approval of the changes for the May 8 meeting, and a public hearing and passing or denial of the ordinance at the May 22 meeting.
“I have not received many supporting arguments for having chickens in town,” Martens said.
His statement was quickly followed by Councilor Jason Casey jumping in and motioning to approve the drafting of an ordinance. However, that motion failed to get a second.
“My biggest concern is that you have to have somebody inspect it,” Councilor Loren Skelton said. “Who would that fall on?”
Martens explained that it would come down to a mix of city staff time and the Police Department, which, as Martens had mentioned earlier in the meeting, is experiencing a staff problem, having trouble scheduling to fill every shift.
“If it comes down to scheduling somebody for either a Tuesday shift or a Friday evening shift, we’re going to schedule them for Friday night each time,” Martens said.
The concerns expressed by Skelton were shared by the rest of the council, who fairly clearly wondered if this was a good step for the city.
“I’ve just had a few constituents who were concerned about it being approved and were against it,” Councilor Janda Ferguson said. “They were concerned about having issues in the yard and who was going to control that. They thought that there were more pressing issues for us to address before we address this.”
“I’m just not in favor of it,” Mayor Chad Neitzel added.
Martens also expressed concern about the utility of the ordinance, especially after consulting with nearby cities that do have an ordinance like this on their books.
“Minnesota Lake went through this process like two years ago and they said they haven’t received an application yet. I talked to [Janesville City Administrator] Clinton [Rogers], and he said, in their first year, they got two, last year they got one, and this year they haven’t gotten any,” Martens said. “He said it felt like there was a lot of staff time and prep work for something that wasn’t being utilized.”
Ultimately, the council decided to let the motion “die,” meaning that there was no clear vote to deny the ordinance. While Martens said the council won’t be doing any more work on this ordinance, as of now, he said in an email to the Waseca County News that, “things can always be brought up again at a future time. Even those items the council decided against.”