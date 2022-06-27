With fuel costs on the rise and supply chain challenges making truck maintenance a challenge, local waste disposal companies are dealing with steep cost increases, which operators say they've had to pass on to consumers.
In many industries, corporate consolidation has swept aside small businesses, bringing with it a variety of downsides. Perhaps most importantly of all, these larger chain businesses have proven less effective at keeping the dollars spent on them within the communities they serve.
On the flip side, with that greater consolidation has come the potential for greater cost efficiencies. Locally, small providers have managed to keep a foothold in the waste disposal industry, but they’re now challenged by those rising costs.
Nationally, the waste disposal industry has seen significant consolidation, with just two companies controlling a majority of the market. The larger of those two, Houston-based conglomerate Waste Management, has an especially strong local presence.
While Waste Management serves customers in Owatonna, Northfield, Le Sueur, St. Peter and other local communities, those who prefer to do business with local, family-owned small businesses continue to have options.
In Owatonna, customers can choose Stewart Sanitation, a hometown provider, or Claremont-based Skjeveland Enterprises as an alternative to Waste Management. In the Faribault area, three smaller, family-owned businesses each take a similar portion of the local market share, providing customers with robust competition. They are Flom Disposal, Archambault Brothers Disposal and City and Lakes Disposal.
In the St. Peter area, North Mankato-based LJP Waste Solutions offers another option. Waseca County has Stewart Sanitation, West Central Sanitation, Thompson Sanitation, LJP, Bin Pro, Skjeveland Enterprises and Viet Disposal all offering services to different parts of the area. Le Center has a city-owned service, plus access to Waste Management and LJP, while Le Sueur mostly utilizes Waste Management.
With service routes fixed and demand rising, Kyle Flom, of Flom Disposal in Faribault, said that businesses like his have few options to cut costs. Even as the fuel economy of passenger cars has improved over the years, local haulers said that their trucks haven't seen similar increases.
As a result, local haulers have found themselves particularly vulnerable to rapidly rising fuel bills. Randy Archambault, of Archambault Brothers Disposal, said that, by the end of the year, he projects his company will have spent over $100,000 more on fuel than it did last year.
While higher gas prices are at the heart of the challenge, Flom said that other price increases have hit hard too. From insurance to parts — especially tires, which take gallons of oil to produce, other costs have often risen at an even more rapid rate than fuel. Archambault has seen the same.
“Anything that has to do with oil has gone up like crazy,” Archambault said. “It's a really nasty game right now."
Archambault said he is particularly concerned about the impact of rising costs on seniors and others reliant on a fixed income. To help them out, he’s tried to keep the price increases as modest as possible, with a focus on covering the fuel costs.
When something does break down on one of his company’s trucks, Archambault said the fix can often be expensive. When he needed a new air compressor for one of his trucks recently, he said just flying in the part cost $700.
“I do feel sorry for my seniors who are on fixed incomes, he said, "but I guess we are too, in a sense."