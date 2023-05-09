During the city manager report section of the last Waseca City Council meeting, a worry that the council considered last month came to fruition.
“There were no submittals for the Gaiter Lake RFP [request for proposals], so for future conversations, city staff will be looking for direction on where to go from here,” City Manager Carl Sonnenberg said.
The revelation comes after months of the council hearing proposals on design from Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, rebuttals from neighborhood residents and an attempt to move back to square one. For many on the council, this setback is just the latest step in a frustrating last few years.
“Development is always controversial, by its very nature,” former City Manager Lee Mattson said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News. At that point, the city was considering a design proposal from SWMHP, which many residents of the area were opposed to — with most of them pointing to the crooked layout of the streets and minimal entry points as particular sticking points.
“Our first choice would be no development, but if the city needs lots, let’s do it right. Let’s do it orderly. Not in some crazy circles,” said Gary Dobberstein, one of the residents of the Gaiter Lake area.
At that point, budget talks for 2023 were progressing, and the council decided to table the issue until January of this year. When the calendar changed over, the battle came back to the council, with many residents now voicing their opposition to the very idea of developing in the area.
“We moved to town in 2017 … one of the reasons we built on Pondview was because of the field. We like to watch the wildlife, just like a lot of our neighbors,” Cathy Breitbarth said to the council in an emotional testimony. “Having that area developed is unfair while we have businesses leaving and shops closing. Why not build what we have.”
And while it seemed at first that the council as a whole was in favor of looking into developing the area, attitudes have slowly begun to shift away from that option.
“I’d suggest we take more of a timeout,” Councilor John Mansfield said at the latest meeting. “I don’t know why the city has to just keep spinning its wheels all summer. We’ve put out RFPs; we’ve done everything we can do … if there’s no private business interest in coming in and developing the area, what are we going to do?”
The suggestion was pitched at the meeting that the council continue to rent the land out and “get the maximum return on its value”, and while Sonnenberg did say it was a worthwhile idea, he also cautioned that the city would not see much of that value once taxes were removed.
When it came to trying to figure out why the city was having such a hard time finding a developer ready to take on the Gaiter Lake project, the blame was placed largely on the restrictions the DNR has surrounding the land.
“It’s the DNR and their restrictions; there’s not much money to be made [in developing],” Councilor Mark Christiansen said.
“It’s how the DNR has got the land laid out,” Conrath said, agreeing. “With what you’re able to build, you’re not really able to make enough money. You can’t build too close to Gaiter Lake, and you can only leave so much of it undeveloped … that has a lot to do with it.”
The restrictions from the DNR come from a 2016 settlement the DNR has with the city. In response to Waseca trying to subvert some of the DNR requirements in their development of the Pondview subdivision, the Department required the city to purchase the land next to Gaiter Lake and leave 50% of it without impervious surfaces. This requirement is what led Southwest to design their current unpopular proposal the way they did. However, even with all of these barriers in place, there was still the feeling that development needed to take place on the land.
“Houses are selling. Lots are going out,” Christiansen said, adding that the council would need to act in the next few years before the available lots were all built on and sold.
Without a developer, the city is forced to either return to square one again (this being the third time), go with the current proposal from Southwest, or do nothing with the land. And with no other potential developer in sight, the question was raised whether the city should develop the land itself.
In favor of that idea was Stacey Schroder, with Mansfield standing on the other side, opposed. For Schroder, the most important thing is that the City Council gets a complete understanding of the best options.
“I’d like to know what our options are, so long as it’s not too hard on our staff and can be done in an efficient way,” Schroder said. “It’s hard to make a decision without knowing what our options are.”