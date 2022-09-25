A new business in Waseca is open to serve residents' financial needs. Spire Credit Union announced Sept. 12 that its Waseca branch, which has been under construction since 2021, is now open and ready for business.
“We are excited to deepen our commitment to the Waseca area," stated SPIRE President/CEO Dan Stoltz in a press release, "With this new location, the community will enjoy more financial services and job opportunities as we continue to grow."
The credit union, which was established in 1934, has been in operation in Waseca since April 1, 2021 after they merged with Diversified Credit Union, which had been operating in Waseca since 1988. From the time of the merger until the opening of the new branch location, Spire was operating out of the old Diversified building located on Johnson Avenue.
“As soon as we merged with Diversified, we knew that this was an area that we wanted to maintain a strong presence in. We saw that this location had been vacant for some time, and so, after the decision became official, we began looking into this project,” Heidi Haroff said. Haroff is the assistant vice president of branch services for Spire.
The new Spire location, which sits in between Kwik Trip and McDonald's on State Street, is the first Spire branch that has opened south of the Twin Cities. According to Haroff, it marks the company's 22nd branch location. Spire’s decision to stay local seemed to come fairly simply to the credit union, with Haroff saying they chose to stay because, “this is where Diversified Credit Union was.”
Spire’s new location is over 6,000 square feet and includes a contact center in the back that the credit union is currently hiring for. It opened in early September, with Haroff explaining that they had hoped to open in spring 2022, but COVID-19 and supply issues delayed the construction.
The credit union is a full service financial institution, Branch Manager Susan Olson said. She explained the difference between a credit union and a bank.
“Credit unions are not for profit, but we offer everything else that banks do,” she said.
The opening of the new Spire branch came just in time for many Waseca residents, as they were surprised to discover that the Wells Fargo ATM off Elm Street has been shut down permanently. Spire’s opening provides Waseca residents with another option for banking needs.
According to Olson, there will be a few events taking place at the new Spire Credit Union location in the coming month, with a planned shred day to take place Oct. 15 and a grand opening planned for some time in October.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.