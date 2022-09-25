A new business in Waseca is open to serve residents' financial needs. Spire Credit Union announced Sept. 12 that its Waseca branch, which has been under construction since 2021, is now open and ready for business.

Spire's new location

The new Spire Credit Union location opened on Monday, Sept. 12. It's located in between Kwik Trip and McDonalds off of State Street.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments