The New Richland City Council met on Monday, Nov. 28 in its second-to-last meeting of the year. A large portion was spent discussing the proposed 2023 budget, which City Administrator Tony Martens presented to the councilors, so they could make suggestions or comments, before they vote to approve it at their next meeting.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

