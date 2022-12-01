...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The New Richland City Council met on Monday, Nov. 28 in its second-to-last meeting of the year. A large portion was spent discussing the proposed 2023 budget, which City Administrator Tony Martens presented to the councilors, so they could make suggestions or comments, before they vote to approve it at their next meeting.
During that discussion, the biggest concern that came up was that of the Police Department’s budget, as well as how the city could work to keep the levy under control.
“I took a look at the increases and decreases in each department, and I took our payment study … and remembered that we found out we were underpaying for maintenance and police,” Mayor Gail Schmidt said.
Schmidt is referring to a classification and compensation study that was presented to the city, which showed its average salary for maintenance and Police Department workers was lower than comparable cities.
The study compared cities, such as Janesville, Lanesboro and Madison Lake, and found that New Richland was paying its police officers 24% lower than the average salary, as well as paying their police chief 34% less than the average. The discrepancy for maintenance workers was far smaller, with the city paying them 14% under the average of the cities included in the study.
“I see a $20,700 increase in wages … for administration. … But for police, I see a $9,000 decrease, and I only see a $5,000 increase in our Streets Department,” Schmidt said, asking Martens why this was.
Martens explained that his salary is higher than that of the administrators who came before him, and when it comes to the Police Department salary, a lot of that came down to the fact that Tanyce Bruegger, the current police chief, has a lower salary than either Martens or Josh Knudtson, the preceding chiefs, had.
Schmidt also mentioned that it “concerned” her that the Police Department’s budget, as a whole, was down $30,000 from the preliminary budget that was approved in September. However, Martens pointed out that $20,000 of that was due to the fact that their insurance numbers came back lower than originally budgeted for.
Schmidt wasn’t the only one who expressed concerns surrounding the police budget, but the concern Councilor Loren Skelton raised was actually opposite from Schmidt’s.
“I’ve had people come up to me and ask why our budget for our Police Department has gone up each year,” Skelton said, “What am I supposed to tell those people?”
The question confused Schmidt and Martens, both of whom pointed out that the city’s Police Department budget has actually fallen from 2021 to 2022, and now, as proposed, from 2022 to 2023. Should the proposed city budget be passed without any adjustments, the Police Department’s budget would have actually fallen from $318,836.04 in 2021 to $259,035 in 2023.
Even with these concerns, there was mostly good news at the budget presentation, as Martens was able to announce that he has cut the proposed increase in the city’s tax levy nearly in half, from a 10.33% increase in September to 5.68% in the latest edition of the budget.
“That’s good, that’s really good,” Schmidt said. “We have to be out front in what we’re trying to do with decreasing the expenses. The whole world is going up, and our struggle is in wages … and employment. As far as the other expenses go, I think we’re OK.”
Martens said that he plans on going back in the week that followed the meeting and tweaking the budget and making some updates as far as the year-to-date numbers go, and then the council will have the chance to approve the 2023 budget at its next meeting, which will take place Monday, Dec. 12.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.