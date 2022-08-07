A new face will be leading the New Richland Police Department until the city can find a permanent replacement. Officer Tanyce Bruegger, who was hired by Anthony Martens in November 2018, became the interim chief of police for New Richland on Friday at 4 p.m.

Tanyce Bruegger

