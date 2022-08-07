A new face will be leading the New Richland Police Department until the city can find a permanent replacement. Officer Tanyce Bruegger, who was hired by Anthony Martens in November 2018, became the interim chief of police for New Richland on Friday at 4 p.m.
Bruegger replaces former Chief Josh Knudtson, who took a position with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office. The decision was discussed and approved by the City Council at its July 25 meeting.
“I had a very nice conversation with Officer Bruegger … and I can honestly say she is comfortable and willing to take on the role of interim police chief,” Martens said.
Martens, who was the police chief when he hired Bruegger in 2018, now works as the city administrator for the city of New Richland. Bruegger, for her part, is most excited about the opportunity to expand into the community.
“I’m looking forward to getting to serve the city and community on a more regular basis and getting to know the residents better,” Bruegger said. “I’ve enjoyed serving the city of New Richland and, when this position came up, I thought it would be a good opportunity.”
Bruegger has been working part-time with New Richland as one of its police officers for the last five years, which she said is what most officers do, outside of a full-time patrol officer and the chief of police. When the position for interim police chief became available, Bruegger said she thought about it for a long time, and, after receiving positive feedback and engagement from her husband and co-workers, she decided that this was the right decision to make, but, just like with anything, it’s going to be a learning experience.
“It’s a learning curve, just like with any new job. I don’t have too much experience with the administrative side of law enforcement, so I’m ready to learn more about that and what that’s like,” Bruegger said. “I have a huge support system, both inside and outside of law enforcement, that I can go to for support or bounce any questions off if I need to.”
The decision to appoint Bruegger as interim chief at the July 25 council meeting wasn’t a controversial one, with every member voting in favor of the motion. On its end, the council believes that having an acting chief of police is important, especially given the time of year.
“I think it’s important with school starting and buses out on the roads and athletic activities beginning. There needs to be a presence, even at school once or twice a day,” Councilor Loren Skelton said. “So kids aren’t going ‘Wow, hang on, no police coverage, let’s go crazy; let’s do some crazy stuff today.’”
Martens added that, while police weren’t required in schools back when the City Council members were attending, times have changed, and the needs of the community have changed.
“I think the mentality with teens and millennials these days is not quite the same mentality as it used to be back in the day,” Martens said.
The position gives Bruegger a unique opportunity to learn about and experience the job of police chief without necessarily becoming the chief permanently. While a firm decision hasn’t been made yet, Bruegger said she’s open to the idea of becoming the chief full-time, but for now, she’s focusing on becoming a bigger part of the community.
“I’m open to the possibility of being able to serve this community in a more official capacity, if everything fits,” Bruegger said. “I’m excited to become immersed in the community and get to know everyone better. … I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and hope to lead as well as the previous people to occupy this position.”