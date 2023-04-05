The New Richland City Council has begun navigating a tricky situation surrounding the State Highway Patrol and vehicle noise laws.
At its meeting, which took place on Monday, March 27, the council heard a complaint from Eleanor Schlaak, a resident in the city who said she was tired of being disturbed by the noise of semi trucks braking outside her residence.
“I’m really just here to see if anything’s going to get done. It’s really, really bad, all the time,” Schlaak said, mentioning that she and a neighbor had both discussed having problems with the noise, especially with being woken up early in the morning. “When you think about how many people live on my street, and the next street, and the next street, it’s close to 50 people.”
The problem area for the city is along Highway 13, going from just south of town to just north of town. Traffic there slows to 50 miles per hour, and semis will often use their Jake Brakes to slow down.
Jake Brakes are a type of brake that semis can use that utilizes compressed air, in order to not wear out their service brakes. The problem is that the noise level of using these breaks can be anywhere from 85 to 105 decibels. For reference, 85 decibels is the level of noise most food processors make when operating, while 105 decibels is comparable to a live rock concert.
Because of the noise level of these brakes, most cities have some sort of ordinance against semis using them in town. New Richland has a noise ordinance, which prohibits, “Any distinctly and loudly audible noise that unreasonably annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace, safety, or welfare of any person, or precludes their enjoyment of property, or affects their property’s value,” and while that doesn’t necessarily include Jake Brakes by name, City Administrator Anthony Martens believes the ordinance covers it.
However, unlike most cities that have these ordinances, there are no signs declaring that a noise ordinance exists in New Richland.
After hearing Schlaak’s initial concerns, Mayor Chad Neitzel laid out the problems the city faces with this problem. First off, with trucks traveling 50 MPH down Highway 13, they’re going to get outside of city limits in just over a minute, according to calculations made by Martens. Ultimately, the problem lies in how the city can go about putting up a sign.
“We need to get some money together to get these signs,” Neitzel said, explaining that it’d be difficult to just pull over a semi without any warning signs telling them not to use their jake brakes. “We need a sign to enforce [the ordinance]. We can’t just pull them over, you’ve got to have probable cause.”
According to estimates that Martens gathered, the cost for only purchasing the signs would be $4,800. Then, they would need to have someone from the Minnesota Department of Transportation come out and install the signs. There is currently no money budgeted for a project of this kind.
Then there’s the problem of enforcement. Highway 13 sits in a weird position, where half of it is the jurisdiction of the state patrol based out of Rochester, and the other half is covered by the state patrol based out of Mankato. With the semis passing through too quick for city police to pull them over in most situations, questions remained as to who would be responsible for enforcing this ordinance.
Ultimately, the council decided to put in the current meeting minutes for Martens, who was on vacation at the time of the council meeting, to contact MNDOT and the state patrols in Rochester and Mankato to begin working on a solution to this problem. Until then, however, Schlaak said she’s not going to let up.
“I’m going to call [the state patrols] every week until something is figured out,” Schlaak said. “I’m sick of this. I’m just really sick of it.”