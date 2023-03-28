“You know, with something like this, we may never see this flooding again, or we might get it tomorrow,” New Richland City Administrator Anthony Martens said.
That sentiment, according to Martens, is one of the things that makes planning flood infrastructure so tricky. Recently, the city of New Richland has been dealing with concerns over what they’ve done to prepare in case another flood comes, or perhaps more accurately, the lack of steps they’ve taken. However, along with the unpredictability of storms, Martens says there’s another thing keeping the city from moving forward at the pace some want: “government.”
Flood Concerns
At the last council meeting, which took place on Monday, March 13, the New Richland City Council heard concerns from Dan and Amber Lewer, owners of Neighbor’s Meats in New Richland, over how prepared the city is should another flood come. The worry, Dan said, is that the city might not be prepared at all.
“Our feelings [leaving the meeting] were that we were disappointed that nothing has been done,” Dan Lewer said. “It’s been a little under 13 years [since the first flood], why has nothing been done? It cost the city $500,000 after the first flood, but nothing was done. We just cleaned up and went on.”
The concerns stem from two major floods that the area endured; the first, and most severe, one came in 2010, with the second in 2016. And while Martens may seem split between whether or not another flood will come, the question for Lewer is “when,” not “if.”
“This area has flooded, and it will flood again. Are we going to change anything before that happens, or are we just going to do something after?” he questioned.
Concerns about a new flood aren’t entirely unfounded. The winters prior to these flood events saw heavy snow, with the 2009-10 winter seeing 45 inches in the Twin Cities and the 2015-16 winter seeing 25 inches. According to MPR News, this winter has been the eighth snowiest on record, with the Twin Cities seeing 80 inches of snow.
Among the previous 10 snowiest winters on record in the state, six of them were followed by flooding. However, the majority of those floods took place in towns that sit alongside a river, with the Red River in northern Minnesota being involved in four of the six floods. Still, the large amounts of snow melting quickly does give Lewer concern.
“The creek was already half-full today, and it’s supposed to be 40 or 50 [degrees] today. If we get five inches of rain, it’d melt the rest of that snow, and we’re in the same boat we were in before,” Lewer said. “[The water] was just trickling through the culverts on Saturday, and now it’s already up 3 feet in just three or four days. A few inches of rain, and we’ll be back at it.”
City’s Prevention
New Richland city leaders have considered flood preparation steps, but there is a major roadblock in completing the first one.
Martens said that, in order for the county to step in and help with a potential solution, New Richland would need to have a hydrologic study done. A hydrologic study is a survey done on a town that shows how water would flow through it, and where risky spots are for potential floods. Right now, the city is in the process of figuring out how to get that study, or, more precisely, how to pay for it.
“Right now, we’re working with the county to see how much it will cost, and where that money will come from,” Martens said. “The first step is to have this study done, which will allow us to get some financial assistance and give us some ideas on what to do.”
As for what the city could potentially do to help prevent another major flood, Martens said staff did look into a few options, but they all seemed cost prohibitive.
“Until that water crests over Highway 13, the system does a good job of pushing everything through. It’s when that water starts to crest over that the levels can increase,” Martens said. “I’ve talked with engineers about making larger culverts, or changing culverts to bridges … but none of the projects are cheap. … The ability for New Richland to do them without federal or state assistance is almost impossible.”
And figuring out whether that state assistance or federal assistance is available takes both time and the hydrologic study, Martens noted.
“There’s so many uniquely moving parts involved with this. We need to have the ditch authority come in; we need to work with the county; we need to work with the DNR and the Department of Transportation,” Martens said. “That’s the challenge. Figuring out what we need to do and making sure everybody’s on board.”
Lewer said that, while he understands the challenges the city is facing, his biggest concern is that the council simply continue to move forward on a solution.
“We just want to see action and hear talk about potential resolutions and steps to get it taken care of. I get that things cost money,” he said. “None of these council members or mayor were [in the office] at the time, so it’s not solely their fault, but it is on us, as a town, to make sure that people don’t forget about what happened.”