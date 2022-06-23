The city of New Richland is hoping to undergo a major change in the coming months. Having started on May 16 and running to the Night to Unite event held on Aug. 2, New Richland is holding a contest for residents of Waseca County to redesign the city logo.
“We’ve been talking about a lot of projects coming up — the city sign is weathered and needs to be replaced, residents are working on a welcome sign to welcome visitors to the community and city staff are hoping to update some internal documents,” said New Richland City Administrator Tony Martens, adding that the redesign projects coming up gave the city the perfect opportunity to unify their branding. “I pitched the idea to the City Council, and they loved it.”
As of now, the main logo for New Richland is a picture of a setting sun silhouette a couple of grain bins with the words “Welcome to New Richland” over it. Martens says while that does represent the city to an extent, they are excited at the thought of someone local redefining the image of New Richland.
“It’s important because the people in the town know the town the best. The logo that we have now doesn’t really speak to the community," Martens said. "We want that community connection to the logo and for community members to be able to acknowledge that they had a part in shaping the branding of the city."
New Richland Mayor Gail Schmidt echoes Martens sentiments.
“It’s important because, in my term, I’ve always expressed the importance of community participation. That’s huge for me, that people get involved, whether it be in volunteering, in this or anything,” Schmidt said. “We have a great community that comes together when people are in need, it’s a tight knit group, and I’d just love to see them come together on this too.”
Another problem the city is hoping to resolve with this contest is that of continuity. Right now, New Richland has different logos or headers appearing on all of their official documents and websites. Martens hopes that, with this contest, the city will be able to have consistent branding across their signage, website and official city letterhead.
“The current city logo, it’s an old logo, and it’s just really generic and we want to get out there with branding that brings people in with an inviting logo,” Schmidt said.
Once a logo is decided on, Martens says the roll out will be fairly quick. He estimates the city letterheads and headers on all official documents will have the new logo on them within a few weeks to a month at most. As for the signs around the city, while it may be a slower rollout, Martens is hoping for all city signs and documents, as well as the city website, to be updated with the new logo by Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the contest guidelines available on the city of New Richland website, logos can be submitted by any member of Waseca County in pencil, crayon, marker, paint or be generated by a computer and can feature any colors. Entries can be submitted either by dropping off a paper copy at the New Richland City Hall during their operating hours, or by emailing an electronic copy to logocontest@cityofnewrichlandmn.com. Entries will then be voted on at the Night to Unite event. After this event, the top three logos will be passed to a board composed of city council members and community members to decide on the winning design. The designer of the winning logo will receive $100 in New Richland bucks and a sweatshirt with their winning logo on it.
Schmidt believes the community has more than enough talent to bring this new logo to life, and encourages residents to create something that will represent the city for a long time. The logo the city had prior to the one that’s currently on display in City Park was designed by Karen Krause, a former art teacher for New Richland, and Schmidt is hoping to see that same level of community engagement with this new logo.
“We want as many people submitting as we can," Schmidt said. "We’ve got such a talented community and I’m hoping that some of those people will take an interest in this."