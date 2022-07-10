Local politicians used the Farm and City Days parade to bolster their summer campaigning, and handed out a variety of goodies to watching children such as candy and miniature flags. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Summer fun in Waseca County continued last weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw New Richland’s Farm and City Days, which has been in full swing for the last two years after having to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festivities included many crowd favorites, as well as some new twists to old events.
The festival began on Friday, with events like the RAD Zoo and a bean bag tournament. At dusk, there was a fireworks display on the southwest side of NRHEG High School, sponsored by the businesses of New Richland. Saturday was the only full day of events for the festival, which began at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the New Richland Fire Department, which also saw the announcement of the 2022 Farm and City Days Parade Grand Marshals.
This year, the grand marshals were three businesses that represented the city: the New Richland Star Eagle, Bonnerup Funeral Services and the State Bank of New Richland. An antique tractor show took place starting at 9 a.m., with a magic show at noon and then music in the park at 1:30 p.m.
The evening was the kickoff for the annual Farm and City Days parade. For about 40 minutes, a procession of floats and walkers tossed candy and other treats to the children in the crowd. Some featured entrants in the parade were American Legion Post 75, Panther Power Nutrition and individuals such as Mary Hinnenkamp and Jay Dulas, who used the parade to campaign for elections in August and November.
The final event for Saturday was the annual street dance, which began at 8 p.m., and this year featured Powerhouse as the entertainment for the event. Powerhouse describe themselves as “Southern Minnesota’s hottest 10-piece band” and they are fronted by Brenda Kopischke and Waseca resident Lynda Kiesler. All day, just outside the main stretch of the festival on Broadway, was a cool shot event, where participants had three shots to land a water balloon in one of two barrels in an attempt to win the money on those barrels.
Sunday’s festivities began with a community worship service at 10 a.m., followed by the annual water wars event, where factions from local fire departments competed to move a keg suspended in the air with the pressure from a fire truck’s hose.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
