Summer fun in Waseca County continued last weekend with New Richland hosting their annual Farm and City Days celebration across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

New Richland Farm and City Days

New Richland held their annual Farm and City Days festival last weekend, from Friday through Sunday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Parade watchers

Local kids wait eagerly for candy as parade floats go by as a part of the New Richland Farm and City Days. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Parade 1

With temperatures nearing 90 degrees, water attractions on a few floats at the parade were more than welcome. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Mayo Clinic Health System

Volunteers from Mayo Clinic Health System handed out bottles of water to residents as they watched the parade go by. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

