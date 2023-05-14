Public participation in government is an issue that is spreading across the county, and at its last meeting, the New Richland City Council began to consider a possible solution.
To start off the new business section of the meeting, Councilor Jody Wynnemer began by talking about a proposition he had to raise more interest in these positions.
“I know we’ve had problems filling these spots, and we’ve bandied about for some compensation for members of the public or residents who sit on these boards,” Wynnemer said.
The proposal from Wynnemer is paying residents who sit on city boards and commissions $20 a meeting for their time. The hope being that, if there was compensation connected to being on the board, the city will have an easier time recruiting and retaining talented individuals for these positions. This compensation would not apply to councilors who sit on boards, as that's considered part of the job they are already compensated for.
City Administrator Tony Martens did clarify that the city would only be able to pass this for boards and commissions under city authority – namely the Historic Preservation Commission, Economic Development Authority and Planning and Zoning Commission – but did follow up by saying he was in favor of the move.
“Personally, I don’t disagree with the move. It’s becoming harder and harder to find people willing to volunteer,” Martens said.
Compensation for their roles wouldn’t be for nothing, as other members of the council pointed out, as the members of these boards often put a lot of time into the things that they consider or do.
“It does take time, and they aren’t paid. Election judges are paid, even though I know that’s only once every two years,” Wynnemer said. “It might help recruit and retain people on the boards if there was some small incentive to participate.”
While some city government officials may be opposed to providing financial incentives for people to serve, for New Richland, that’s becoming more and more of a foregone conclusion.
Councilor Loren Skelton pointed out the city’s Care Center Board isn’t currently “allowed to meet,” because they don’t have the minimum of four volunteers willing to help. With a board of seven seats, the board needs at least four members to pass any vote. This total, being half the number of seats plus one, is called a quorum.
For many cities, it’s not uncommon for local boards to operate at or just over their quorum. In New Richland, the Historic Preservation Committee is currently operating at its minimum quorum with three members.
Martens said that, while the city’s budget for this year is set and additional compensation likely couldn’t be added, if this was something the council wanted, it could begin looking into it for when budget talks roll around for next year. For many councils, those talks will begin to pick up steam in July.
Seeing no vocal or immediate opposition, Martens suggested that the council “put this on the back burner”. If the council is interested in providing compensation, those discussions will begin as budget talks come before the council in the late summer or early fall.