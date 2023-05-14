Jody Wynnemer Mug

Wynnemer

Public participation in government is an issue that is spreading across the county, and at its last meeting, the New Richland City Council began to consider a possible solution.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments