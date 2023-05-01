The New Richland City Council has come to a decision on a vehicle noise problem posed to them in late March.
At its March 27 meeting, New Richland resident Eleanor Schlaak approached the council about semis using their Jake Brakes in town. Jake Brakes are a type of brake common to semis that utilize compressed air, in order to not wear out their service brakes.
The problem is that the noise level of using these brakes can be anywhere from 85 to 105 decibels. For reference, 85 decibels is the level of noise most food processors make when operating, while 105 decibels is comparable to a live rock concert.
“I’m really just here to see if anything’s going to get done. It’s really, really bad, all the time,” Schlaak said, mentioning that she and a neighbor had both discussed having problems with the noise, especially with being woken up early in the morning. “When you think about how many people live on my street, and the next street, and the next street, it’s close to 50 people.”
Because of the noise level of these brakes, most cities have some sort of ordinance against semis using them in town.
New Richland has a noise ordinance, which prohibits, “Any distinctly and loudly audible noise that unreasonably annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace, safety, or welfare of any person, or precludes their enjoyment of property, or affects their property’s value,” and while that doesn’t necessarily include Jake Brakes by name, City Administrator Anthony Martens believes the ordinance covers it.
However, despite the ordinance being in place in the city, there are currently no signs announcing that there are any noise ordinances in the city. And, while there was a general belief that the drivers are all aware of these ordinances, there were some concerns over how fair it would be to punish drivers who might be unaware of an ordinance without any signage.
“We need to get some money together to get these signs,” Mayor Chad Neitzel said, explaining that it’d be difficult to just pull over a semi without any warning signs telling them not to use their Jake Brakes. “We need a sign to enforce [the ordinance]. We can’t just pull them over; you’ve got to have probable cause.”
The problem, as laid out in a memo from City Administrator Anthony Martens at that meeting was that the city did not have any money set aside to purchase signs, which run over $1,000 per.
“We’re at the edge of the MNDoT Mankato district, so they’re the ones responsible for our district,” Martens said. “I did contact the engineer, and he said the minimum price for the sign is now $1,508, and we’d need a minimum of four signs, for a total cost of $6,032.”
In another memo to the council, Martens expands on his stance on the signage saying, “I do not believe the cost to value ratio is positive, and it would not guarantee any decrease or elimination in noise from semis.”
That feeling seemed to be the prevailing one at the meeting.
“Our town is at the corner of the district, and unfortunately towns that are in the corner of a county or district often don’t get the visibility,” Neitzel said.
There were also questions among the council about how many people are actually being affected by the semi noises.
“Chad [Neitzel] has had people living close to the highway who have said it’s not a problem,” Martens said. “I have family who live closer to the highway than Eleanor, and they say they’ve never heard it. It’s just a matter of sensitivity to noise.”
Martens went on to suggest that the residents who do hear the semi noises, and who are bothered by it, are people who have “moved in from the country and are not used to city noises.”
His recommendation to the council was to have city police focus more on the enforcement of the ordinance.
“My recommendation is to direct the chief of police and her officers to do their best to direct some more enforcement efforts over in that direction,” Martens said.
Following the discussion, Councilor Jason Casey motioned to spend the money and buy the signs needed to announce the ordinance. The motion died, due to lack of a second. This meeting marks the second in a row where a proposed resolution has died, due to lack of a second, with the council declining to pass an ordinance last week to allow residents to have backyard chickens.