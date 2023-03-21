The city of New Richland is continuing to make progress on issues related to potential flooding in the city.
On Monday, March 13, the New Richland City Council met briefly, with only a few things to take care of on its agenda. During the presentation period of the meeting, Dan and Amber Lewer from Neighbor’s Meats approached the council to see what they were doing about flood risks in the city.
Their concerns stemmed from events in 2010 and 2016, where massive rains came and flooded many parts of Waseca County.
“I think part of the problem is that a lot of people don’t remember it. It was terrible for a lot of residents,” Amber said. “I think it’s like labor; it’s terrible when you’re going through it but then you kind of forget about it as time goes by.”
City Administrator Anthony Martens assured Amber that many residents, himself included, remember the flooding, and that the city was working towards a solution.
The first step in that process, Martens said, was figuring out if the city needed to do a hydrologic study, and if so, figuring out how to fund that study.
“The county won’t do anything without a study,” Martens said, but he added that staff was trying to figure out if it needs one done.
A big hesitation with the study comes from the cost. Martens said it would be over $100,000, which is not currently available. If staff can figure out a solution to the issue without the study, Martens said that’s their preferred option.
“I’m going to tell you flat out that we don’t have the $100,000,” Martens said, speaking to Amber. “But we’re working on it … I don’t want to drop any city money on a project we don’t need, because if we don’t need it, that’s money that we could use to fix the problem.”
As far as costs if another flood comes through, Martens said the first flood cost the city a half a million dollars to fix, but pointed out that money was reimbursed through FEMA.
Fears over potential flooding this summer and fall aren’t entirely unjustified. The winters prior to these flood events saw heavy snow, with the 2009-2010 winter seeing 45 inches in the Twin Cities and the 2015-2016 winter seeing 25 inches. According to MPR News, this winter has been the eighth snowiest on record, with the Twin Cities seeing 80 inches of snow.
Among the previous 10 snowiest winters on record in the state, six of them were followed by a flood in the state. However, the majority of those floods took place in towns that sit alongside a river, with the Red River in northern Minnesota being involved in four of those six floods.
Heavy snow-melt, mixed with a few inches of rain earlier in the month, have already led to some minor flooding in southeast Minnesota, and the national weather service warns that northern Minnesota may see heavy spring flooding with this snow melting. Southern Minnesota could also see some impact.