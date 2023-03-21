The city of New Richland is continuing to make progress on issues related to potential flooding in the city.

Bunker Drive (copy)

Flooding affected much of Waseca County in 2010 and 2016, including much of New Richland. Now, the city says they’re “working on” a solution. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments