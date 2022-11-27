The New Richland City Council fixed a discrepancy in some employee pay and set up policies for 2023 at its Nov. 14 meeting.
Ambulance director pay
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Gail Schmidt alluded to a discrepancy in the city financials that she wanted to talk about. The comment moved the issue out of the consent agenda and into the new business portion of the meeting. And it framed a future conversation.
During the ambulance report, which was presented in writing at the meeting, New Richland City Administrator Anthony Martens alluded to a mistake that he had made in interpreting the pay structure for the ambulance director, Sarah Sundve.
“The council had set her pay to $1,000 a month for 60 hours of work, which worked out to $16.67 an hour,” Martens said. “I hadn’t realized that was a steady rate.”
Because of this misunderstanding, the city has been paying Sundve an hourly rate for her work instead of a monthly salary. At the meeting, as a part of the agenda packet, Martens presented a spreadsheet with hours that Sundve had worked, as well as the total amount she had been paid. Over 19 months, Sundve received a total of $18,057.78, including a total of $9,893.66 through the first 10 months of October.
A discussion surrounding how to amend this mistake took place, and ultimately, it was decided to adjust Sundve’s pay structure to $1,000 a month for 50 hours worked in the month.
“I’m looking at the hours worked, and it rarely gets to and above 60,” Schmidt said, explaining her position of reducing the amount of hours worked. “I just wonder if lowering it wouldn’t be a better solution.”
Martens said that the new rate of pay comes out to $20 an hour, which matches what other city employees make; however, he specified that she wouldn’t be receiving an hourly wage, but instead would receive a $1,000 monthly salary, regardless of how many hours she worked.
Over the 19 months presented, Sundve only worked 60 or more hours in eight months. However, she had 16 months out of the 19 where she worked at least 50 hours. Schmidt clarified later in the meeting that the discrepancy in the city financials she’d noticed was the pay of the ambulance director.
City policy
Martens presented the council with a 62-page city employee policy handbook during the Nov. 14 meeting.
“I took all of the discussion that we’ve had, and then took a look at the [format] provided by the League of Minnesota Cities and changed the things that were important to us and took things out that didn’t apply to us,” Martens said, explaining the reason for a lengthy document like this.
Schmidt joked that she got slightly nervous at such a long policy handbook, but noted that the city needed a new manual, calling their current one “outdated.”
“[It was written in] 2006,” Councilor Loren Skelton said, joking that the last one the city had was probably written in “1990.”
The new policy included a revamped paid time-off (PTO) policy for the city. Under the old policy, the city had set aside a number of days that employees could use for sick leave, vacation days and personal days. In the new policy, the city will give employees a set number of paid days off that they will be able to use as they see fit.
According to the policy that Martens presented to the council, this change was made in part to allow for more flexibility and consistency for city employees. The policy touts that there are no longer any “supervisory decisions on what is ‘too sick to work’ or who qualifies as ‘immediate family.’”
The policy also gives more time off to city employees. Under the old policy, employees with one to five years of service had a total of 24 days off: 12 for vacation time and 12 for sick leave. With the new policy, employees with 0-2 years of service could have a max accrual of 30 days off, while employees with three to six years could have a total of 40 days accrued.