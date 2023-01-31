The New Richland City Council is back at full strength, following a couple of actions at its last meeting.
The council met Monday, Jan. 23 in its usual room in New Richland City Hall. And although the agenda was slightly lighter than usual, which led to a meeting that only lasted 45 minutes, the group still had some important moves to make to set itself up well for the future.
First up, and the only item under the “Unfinished Business” portion of the agenda, was a motion to fill the vacant seat on the council. On Nov. 8, Chad Neitzel was elected to be the next mayor of New Richland. Neitzel, being a councilor at the time, had to vacate his chair, which left an opening that the council began to address at its first meeting in 2023.
At that meeting, which took place on Jan. 9, Martens recommended that the council direct staff to initiate the application process to fill the vacancy, as well as adopt his plan for ultimately appointing a new person to that seat. Applications closed Jan. 19, after which Martens had three applicants to present to the council.
Pat Darcy, a resident of 35 years, ran to “add a different outlook on a question or problem” that the council might face. Mike Shurson was another applicant. Shurson is a former mayor and councilor for New Richland, who touted his ability to jump comfortably into the role right away as a benefit.
Ultimately, however, Councilor Loren Skelton motioned to appoint Janda Ferguson, a New Richland resident and utility worker for the city of Waseca, to the vacant seat. The motion was seconded by Councilor Jason Casey and passed unanimously. Neither the motion, nor the following vote, were preceded by any discussion from the council.
Following that, the council received an update on the city administrator position. Current City Administrator Anthony Martens had previously received a job offer from newly-elected Sheriff Jay Dulas to be the chief deputy for Waseca County. At an emergency meeting Jan. 3, Martens presented his resignation to the council, marking Jan. 30 as his final day. Despite Martens both revealing and accepting the job offer publicly at a council meeting, neither Dulas nor Martens wished to comment on the job offer, and no official announcement had been made.
In a letter to the council dated Jan. 20, not even a month following the original Dec. 31 letter revealing the job offer, Martens revealed the job offer was rescinded, and he was asking to withdraw his resignation from the council.
At the Jan. 23 meeting, Martens said the city had received three applications from people interested in being the city administrator, but once again asked the council to accept his withdrawal of his resignation.
“I’d like to see the other applicants who applied, just out of curiosity,” Councilor Jody Wynnemer said. “I mean, we did put out the ad.”
The desire from Wynnemer wasn’t met with any discussion, and instead, Skelton motioned to accept Martens’ withdrawal and let him continue to be the city administrator. The motion was seconded by Casey, and passed 3-1, with Wynnemer lone opposed vote.
At this time, no word has been put out as to why Martens’ offer from the Sheriff’s Office may have been rescinded, or who might step into the chief deputy role.