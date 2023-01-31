Jody Wynnemer Mug

Wynnemer

The New Richland City Council is back at full strength, following a couple of actions at its last meeting.

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments