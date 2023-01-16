The New Richland City Council set itself up to handle some important issues that have come up to begin the year at its first meeting of 2023.
While the meeting was abnormally short for the council, lasting under 30 minutes, the elected officials got started on handling some important issues, like a new council vacancy and the resignation of City Administrator Anthony Martens.
City Council vacancy
“Today, I’m presenting the council with a basic outline of what to do with the vacancy,” Martens said. “Due to Chad Neitzel taking the mayoral seat, his council seat is now vacant.”
In a memo attached to the meeting’s agenda, Martens recommended that the council direct staff to initiate the application process to fill the vacancy, as well as adopt his plan for ultimately appointing a new council member to that seat.
The plan, which the council unanimously supported, sets the application deadline at Jan. 19, with the council reviewing and appointing an applicant at its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Once appointed, that individual would be sworn in and begin serving at the first meeting in February on the 13th. As part of the agenda item, the council also approved a number of supplemental questions on the application, provided by Martens, that centered around the individual’s background and why they’re interested in serving on the council.
Applications for anyone interested in filling the vacancy can be found on the city of New Richland’s Facebook page, and once completed, should be turned into Martens at amartens@cityofnewrichlandmn.com by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
City administrator resignation
At an emergency meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, Martens submitted his resignation from the city administrator position.
“I have received an offer to serve as the Waseca County chief deputy sheriff under … Jay Dulas. After careful consideration with my family, I realized that this opportunity is too exciting for me to decline,” Martens said in his letter to the council.
While Martens submitted this letter on Dec. 31, no announcement has been made in regards to Martens' new position, and Dulas has said that “nothing official has been done.” Both Martens and Dulas declined to comment on the status of Martens appointment to the chief deputy position.
Still, with a resignation having officially been put in and accepted, Martens is beginning the work of finding his replacement.
Martens said that he had a meeting that week with Jessica Steinke, of the Minnesota Valley Council of Governments, to work on a strategy for appointing a replacement for Martens.
“We do have one application already, and I know of three more people who have asked for more information on the position and expressed some interest. At this time, that’s where I’ll leave it," Martens said. "I’ll update the council once I have the chance to talk with Jessica about guidelines and transitions, and if an emergency meeting is needed, I’ll reach out to mayor Neitzel and set that up."