The Waseca City Council is looking for ways to entice individuals to work for the city, and at their latest meeting may have taken a step closer to accomplishing that goal.
Last week, the Waseca City Council discussed the implementation of a hybrid-telework policy for city employees. City Manager Lee Mattson says the policy would be implemented to give the city a benefit to provide its workers that could entice them to remain with the city, without also depriving Waseca of a regular employee presence.
“This would probably not be a permanently work separately from the building [policy], but instead would allow for some absences. We’re seeing this as something to generate competitiveness in retention of and attraction of employees,” Mattson said, adding some benefits of the policy are the ability for workers to avoid a commute with rising gas prices and work from home if they or a family member were exposed to COVID. When reached for further comment on the matter, Mattson stated while the city wasn’t necessarily having any problems with employee retention, this new policy would make Waseca more competitive in the employment market.
The policy, which heavily adopts from New Ulm and other city telework policies, according to Mattson, would allow certain city employees the ability to work from home during select periods. According to the policy, the amount of hours a worker would be able to work from home a week would be up to the individual employee and their supervisors.
While the policy was eventually passed by a 4-1 vote, it wasn’t without hesitation from many of the councilors at the meeting. Councilor Jeremy Conrath, who voted to approve the policy, said he thought it was well written and was willing to go along with it, but lamented the fact that the policy wouldn’t apply to many city employees. Conrath said employees from departments such as police, fire and water simply don’t have the ability to work from home, as the scope of their jobs require being on location, and suggested the city find some way to compensate those employees. Conrath suggested the city pay employees who had to go to work everyday more, likening it to the frontline bonus some workers received during the height of the COVID pandemic.
Councilor John Mansfield was the lone dissenting opinion on the policy, arguing a move to approve such a policy would take power from the hands of the council and put it into the position of the city manager, while also voicing his belief that city workers needed to be on site.
“They are civil servants, they work for the people. They need to be here,” Mansfield said. “This COVID thing is over, we’re done with that, they need to be back here and people need to get back.”
Mansfield added if the commute was a problem for city workers, then the city should encourage those workers to relocate to the city. However, Councilor Mark Christiansen noted the plant manager for the new Conagra plant outside of Waseca had troubles finding a house for sale in the area, and suggested available housing could be a wider problem. In response to the claims of the policy shifting power from the council to the city manager, Mattson said the council’s job was to provide approval of a widespread city practice, not facilitate working agreements on the individual level.
Other topics discussed at the meeting were concerns over the Waseca High School not implementing a stricter security system in light of recent events around the country, with Robert Tackett offering his services to the city should they decide they want to craft a security program. The city also approved the request for proposals for a new airport fixed base operator. The RFP can be found on the city’s website under the engineer department, and interested applicants have until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, to submit their proposals.