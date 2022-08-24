A young hockey team in Waseca enjoyed some great success in its first season. The Minnesota Queens, a AAA girls summer hockey team, based out of Waseca, was formed by Brad Lawson and Amber Casterton, in an effort to bring summer hockey to Waseca.

Queens win second

The AAA Minnesota Queens took second place in their final tournament of the season. This summer marked the first year of the team's existence. (Photo Courtesy of Amber Casterton)
Waseca Girls

Six members of the Minnesota Queens are residents of Waseca, from L to R: Halle Casterton, Charlotte Meister, Samantha Johnston, Kelsey Lawson, Amelia Madsen, Lauren Tegmeier. (Photo Courtesy of Amber Casterton)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments