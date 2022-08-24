A young hockey team in Waseca enjoyed some great success in its first season. The Minnesota Queens, a AAA girls summer hockey team, based out of Waseca, was formed by Brad Lawson and Amber Casterton, in an effort to bring summer hockey to Waseca.
“We found that in southern Minnesota there wasn’t much offered for girls for offseason hockey. … We decided to form this team and utilize it for girls in the Waseca area. We started shooting around ideas and just decided to take the plunge and see where this would take us,” Casterton said.
The program, Lawson said, is designed to help keep the girls sharp in their offseason.
“It’s a developmental summer program focused on improving skills, improving speed and general hockey knowledge. We’re focused on improving them in all aspects of their game while having fun,” Lawson, the team’s head coach, said.
Lawson and Casterton said the program began once they noticed that the nearest option for girls in Waseca to play summer hockey was a 40-minute drive away, and that they wanted to create something more local for interested players in the area.
Once the idea was formed, Lawson said they held tryouts in February, with practices beginning in mid-March. Lawson said they had girls from as far south as Austin, as far east as Kasson and as far north as St. Paul. The team competes in the Minnesota AAA 10U league, which is composed of hockey teams with girls typically between the ages of 8 and 10.
Throughout the season, which wrapped in July, the Queens participated in three tournaments, the final one capping their season with an impressive showing.
“The first tournament we struggled a bit, but we improved a lot in our second tournament and we got to third place. In the final tournament, we saw even more improvement. We were very competitive with each game and won three of our four games,” Lawson said.
He added that, in the final tournament, the Queens took second place, losing in the championship game in a shootout.
“The improvement they made was huge. We were really competitive in every game of the last weekend," he said.
Casterton said the program wasn’t just designed to give the girls a competitive edge in their hockey careers, though; it was also designed for parents of girls who wanted to play hockey but couldn’t make the long drives that were necessary.
Adam Madsen was one of those parents, with his daughter Amelia competing with the team.
“It was exciting for her, because this is her second year playing hockey. It was exciting to see her grow,” Madsen said. “It made it easier that it was closer. I’d previously heard of parents going all the way to Kasson, so saving the drive time definitely made it more appealing.”
The success the team saw was remarkable for a team in its first season, especially considering that, as Lawson pointed out, many of the girls were younger than their competition.
“In hockey programs, we see a lot of two-year groups. So for 10U, it’s going to be mostly 9- and 10-year-olds,” Lawson said. “For our team, there were a few 8-year-olds; most of the girls were 9 years old, and then we only had a couple of 10-year-olds. To see them playing games and being competitive against girls that are a little older is really cool.”
As for the future of the program, Lawson and Casterton, who has taken the title of team coordinator, said the wheels are already in motion for next season.
“There will definitely be a next season,” Lawson said. “We’re going to start to brainstorm … see if we can try to expand or not and go from there.”