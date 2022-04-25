Go ahead and look, but finding someone who is more bullish on Waseca than Sarah Kay Hoffman and Makayla Rae Selvik could be a challenge.
Hoffman, 39, and Selvik, 37, find strength in embracing each other’s unique talents, and they’re passing the resulting gifts right back to their hometown in the form of Thyme on Main.
“We both have very different lives and backgrounds, but they’ve merged,” said Hoffman.
The pair share enough similarities to ground their enthusiastic partnership, which evolved into the opening of Thyme on Main (including The Bar, The Studio, The Office and The Event, all at the historic former First National Bank Building) at 100 North State St. last September.
Consider: both are Waseca High School graduates (Hoffman a 2001 alumna and Selvik from the class of ’03), both have young families (Hoffman with three kids, ages 5, 6 and 8, and Selvik with four, ages 5, 9, 10 and 12), both are creative in their own rights, both have supportive spouses and both agree that family comes first.
And above all, both firmly believe and live within one of their business’s mottos: “You are right where you need to be.”
Selvik’s story
As a high schooler, Selvik thought remaining in Waseca was the last thing she would ever want.
“I was racing to get out but everything kept bringing me back,” said Selvik. She initially trained as a cosmetologist but didn’t find the profession to her liking.
She then earned an associate’s degree in business management from South Central College and was a social worker for a time.
“I tested all the fields,” said Selvik, mentioning additional experience in the restaurant industry.
In 2008 she married Clint, a local farmer, and her earlier dream of leaving Waseca behind was permanently scuttled.
After the birth of their first child, she bought a camera “like every other mom out there” and in doing so discovered a fusion of her passions.
Selvik’s photography business, Makayla Rae Photography, was a perfect blend of people, design, style and creativity.
“I do a lot of weddings, newborns, families and lifestyle shoots,” said Selvik, who admits to juggling “five million, 335 balls” at all times.
The teen who nearly walked away from her hometown has since immersed herself in its life, with involvement on the Waseca Area Foundation board, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and the Waseca Hockey Association (three of the four Selvik kids are ice enthusiasts).
“We pride ourselves on knowing a lot of community members,” said Selvik of herself and Hoffman.
“And we want to be amazing role models for our kids.”
Hoffman’s tale
Education at the University of Minnesota was Hoffman’s first post-high school priority. In college, she studied English, marketing and advertising.
While living in California for a number of years, Hoffman worked in the natural foods industry and gained experience running digital and social media campaigns.
“I lived and breathed in that world for a long time,” said Hoffman, who also established an online media company, agutsygirl.com, through which she writes and produces books, journals and a podcast.
“My background is focused on online and off-line communications.”
Married in 2008 to Ryan, a key product deployment and strategic accounts manager at Viracon in Owatonna, Hoffman and her family returned to the Waseca area about three years ago. The move was made not only for Ryan’s career but also because, with three children under five, being closer to extended family was vital.
“We wanted more family support, and living in California with three small kids was not easy or fun,” said Hoffman.
“Everything made sense for us to move back to Minnesota and raise our kids here, and we’ve found the community we need—the friends, the support, the small-town feel.
“Life would have never been like this in California.”
An exciting business venture
Hoffman had always loved the historic building at 100 North State St.; she claims owning it was a childhood dream.
“I rented one of the apartments two years ago for my other business,” Hoffman said, “but the timing wasn’t right then—and I believe things happen when they’re supposed to.”
As an idea for a cooperative enterprise that would provide space for Selvik’s photography studio and Hoffman’s work germinated, a different Waseca property was considered but the two decided it wasn’t quite right.
“We ultimately didn’t think that would be our best decision,” said Hoffman.
But one evening, Hoffman talked to the former owners of the building now home to Thyme on Main and told them straight up, “If you’re ever going to sell this, come to me first,” she reported.
“They sent me a message the next day—it was meant to be,” said Hoffman.
The process unfolded rather rapidly from there.
“We literally started talking about this in February 2021, closed on the building in June and opened in September,” said Hoffman.
Driven by the mantra, “Create from a place of simplicity,” the women brainstormed about how their building could add to Waseca’s sense of community while also fostering creativity and collaboration.
“The idea is we want people to be inspired when they come here,” said Hoffman, adding that bringing people together in a beautiful space is all part of the plan.
“They can come here to work, gather, hang out, have a great cocktail and be with family and friends in any of the spaces,” she continued.
“There’s so much delight in this building and these spaces that is awesome to see.”
Initially, Selvik and Hoffman didn’t expect to be running a bar/restaurant—they thought the former tenants might rent from them—but when that didn’t unfold, Selvik said it felt too sad and selfish to let the space sit empty most of the time.
“So we kept moving forward with the food and drink part of it,” said Selvik, the mastermind behind The Bar’s food and drink menus and specialty cocktail creations.
Hoffman credits Selvik for the interior design and aesthetics on full display throughout Thyme on Main.
“It’s really stunning in here, very different from anything else in this town, and it’s all Kayla’s vision,” said Hoffman.
“I’m the brains behind the marketing, emailing and event planning and Kayla manages The Bar and all the creativity that comes with it.
“Our business would not work if we were any more similar.”
That balanced approach extends to their involved husbands; Selvik’s spouse Clint is the hands-on, maintenance-minded guy while Hoffman’s husband Ryan manages the financial and numbers side of the operation.
Within the building, Selvik and Hoffman have ingeniously managed to occupy every bit of space with direction and purpose.
Three apartments upstairs remain occupied with tenants, and The Studio is also on the second floor.
Next to The Bar on the main level is The Office, a flexible co-working space equipped with a big screen for PowerPoints or Zoom meetings; it’s available for rent to individuals, companies or groups.
In the lower level is The Event, where up to 49 people can gather.
“We’ve had a ton of baby and bridal showers, corporate events, engagement parties—you name it, we have probably done it here already,” said Hoffman.
One customer, Jeanne Hanson, appreciates what Hoffman and Selvik are trying to do.
“Makayla Rae and Sarah Kay have branded their passion and continue to deliver,” said Hanson.
Another customer, Benya Kraus, is all-in on Thyme for Main.
A co-founder and the Minnesota executive director of Lead for America, Kraus is an apartment tenant, a co-working space user, a regular at The Bar on Main—and she intends to use The Studio for her bridesmaids when she is married in August.
“My organization supports home comers returning to small towns across the state, and I see them as examples of ‘home comers’ who are reinvesting in the place where they grew up,” said Kraus.
“They provide a mix of creativity and experience that they’ve gathered but are still true to who and what Waseca is,” Kraus continued.
“This building and these spaces are a melding of so many different influences into a place that is historically and culturally important to our community, and they are shining examples of what it means to have creative entrepreneurs bring new life and creativity to our main streets while still honoring the history and traditions they hold.”
That’s exactly how Selvik and Hoffman want their business to be received and perceived.
“It’s nothing but a blessing to bring this to Waseca,” said Selvik.
“We are full of good energy, and we have amazing employees who have stepped up to the plate—because we want to be successful at our businesses and make time for our families.”
Hoffman emphasizes another goal for which they are mutually striving.
“We have a tagline, ‘Come as you are,’ and we want people to understand that even though it’s a beautiful building, it’s not fancy—you can come and be yourself here, however that feels right to you,” said Hoffman.
“We want people to spend Thyme on Main, and we want this to be a place for everyone.”